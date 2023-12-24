Will mail be delivered on Christmas Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for millions across America but if you’re expecting any last-minute Christmas deliveries, don’t get your hopes up.

The United States Postal Service recognizes Christmas as one of its 11 federal holidays and will not deliver mail or packages on Monday for the holiday. Post offices will be closed but Priority Mail Express mail will continue to be delivered.

The USPS observes the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Similarly, UPS locations are closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical. FedEx offices and services are also closed for Christmas, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

