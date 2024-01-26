Mail disruptions reported in O’Fallon, Mo

O’FALLON, Mo. – Several O’Fallon community members reported that they have not received their mail lately.

Some residents in the Hutchings Farm neighborhood said the disruptions began last week, with no mail being delivered six out of the last eight mail delivery days.

“Let the people here in O’Fallon, Missouri, know what’s going on,” John Hotfelder, a subdivision resident, said.

Hotfelder went to his local post office in O’Fallon for answers and was told the U.S. Post Office did not have enough workers.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience they may have experienced,” a spokesperson for USPS said in an email. “We’re delivering as much mail as we can, as safely as possible. We appreciate their patience as we focus on rectifying any ongoing service issues.”

Hotfelder said the end of January is an important time for receiving mail.

“Everybody’s tax information comes the last week of January and when you don’t get mail, you get real upset,” he said.

The email from the USPS spokesperson said that for any service-related inquiries, customers can visit their website and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of the homepage or click here.

