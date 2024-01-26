Mail disruptions reported in O'Fallon, Mo
Several O’Fallon community members reported that they have not received their mail lately.
Several O’Fallon community members reported that they have not received their mail lately.
Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. The logistic technology company, founded in 2016 by Itamar Zur and Fred Cook, is going after the last-mile section of delivery — how packages get from fulfillment centers to the customer’s door.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
The Wizards are making a change.
HP Enterprise was infiltrated by Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, a hacking group linked to Russian intelligence, the business IT company has revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Twitch is introducing a new tier to its premium revenue share program — currently known as the "Partner Plus Program" — that would grant a 60/40 revenue split and has lower qualification requirements than the existing tier, expanding access to smaller creators. Under the existing program, Partner Plus streamers receive 70% of the first $100,000 of net subscription revenue, and then 50% of any revenue after that. In a blog post, Twitch acknowledged that the cap "limited the earnings and growth opportunities" for streamers and "served as a disincentive."
Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced their collaboration to bring Dungeons & Dragons to virtual reality. The decades-old tabletop role-playing game has become increasingly popular over the last several years, in large part due to third-party content creators like Critical Role and Dimension 20, in which ensemble casts play D&D to create a compelling story for an audience. The franchise also made a splash this year with a Hollywood film and the hugely successful Baldur’s Gate 3, a video game that licenses Dungeons & Dragons IP.
Amazon today announced that it is end-of-lifing Request for Assistance (RFA), a controversial tool that allowed police and fire departments to request doorbell video through Ring’s Neighbors app. The feature has been a major concern for privacy advocates for a number of years. In 2021, Amazon made police requests public as part of its biannual transparency report.
MLCommons, the industry group behind a number of AI-related hardware benchmarking standards, wants to make it easier to comparison shop with the launch of performance benchmarks targeted at "client systems" -- that is, consumer PCs. Today, MLCommons announced the formation of a new working group, MLPerf Client, whose goal is establishing AI benchmarks for desktops, laptops and workstations running Windows, Linux and other operating systems. MLCommons promises that the benchmarks will be "scenario-driven," focusing on real end user use cases and "grounded in feedback from the community."
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
Toyota registers GR GT trademark, fueling speculation that the GT3 concept will become a homologated road car that falls under the Gazoo Racing banner.
Republicans Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy based their presidential campaigns on opposition to liberal cultural issues. It flopped.
They're not just for keychains. Here's how Apple's item trackers can make your life easier.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Plenty of statistics and advanced analytics seemed to indicate the Bucks had major problems, but the most obvious signals came from Giannis Antetokounmpo himself.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.