Mail handler assistant in Jacksonville pleads guilty to stealing parcels of mail

The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida has announced that Jonisha M. Williams, 36 of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail.

Williams faces a maximum of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, from Feb. 5 to Mar. 4, 2021, Williams worked as a mail handler assistant at the National Distribution Center in Jacksonville.

Around this time, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General received a complaint that Williams was stealing narcotics from the mail.

After an investigation into the complaints, agents captured Williams on video surveillance placing vacuumed sealed bags and other mail parcels into her backpack. The sealed bags were similar to how narcotics are packaged.

Williams admitted to authorities her involvement and that she used her backpack to remove marijuana from the mailing facility.

This case was investigated by United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kirwinn Mike.

