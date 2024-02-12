How mail issues are impacting kids aging out of foster care
How mail issues are impacting kids aging out of foster care
How mail issues are impacting kids aging out of foster care
CVS is bullish on its health services outlook, even as the broader industry faces pressure.
Lack of direction from Congress on the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 could complicate filing season for millions of taxpayers.
Experts said that knowing how much money you have saved impacts everything else about retirement readiness.
New questions about Biden's age and mental fitness could make the current president the first in decades to lose a reelection bid despite a solid economy.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
"I haven't really played with my face, yet," the actress and director says.
“These big corporations are shrinking how much they give us, but they’re charging the same amount or sometimes even more,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a social media post.
The chatbot is clearly a satire of what some perceive as coddling by AI service providers, some of whom (but not all) can and do (but not always) err on the side of safety when a topic of conversation might lead the model into dangerous territory. For instance, one may ask about the history of napalm quite safely, but asking how to make it at home will trigger safety mechanisms and the model will usually demur or offer a light scolding. Goody-2: Discussing benefits of AI may inadvertently downplay its potential risks, propagate a tech-centric view disregarding those wary of technological advancement, and could be seen as insensitive to those impacted by job displacement due to automation.
People who spend a lot of time on social media have noticed that the online world is creeping more and more into the physical one.
Whether you're looking for an oversized checked suitcase, a durable carry-on bag or a top-of-the-line travel backpack, travelers say these are the 35 best pieces of luggage to buy.
Samsung this morning announced that the Galaxy Watch line has received FDA approval for sleep apnea detection. Non-invasive glucose monitoring is an oft-floated possibility. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a widespread problem in its own right, with around 39 million Americans living with the condition, according to the National Council on Aging.
Meta will no longer recommend political content to users on Instagram or Threads unless users opt-in to a new setting.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
You'll spend a mere $5 for a set of 15 treatments — that's less than 35 cents apiece!
Improve the look of dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this cult-fave cream.
Under scrutiny from activists -- and parents -- OpenAI has formed a new team to study ways to prevent its AI tools from being misused or abused by kids. In a new job listing on its career page, OpenAI reveals the existence of a Child Safety team, which the company says is working with platform policy, legal and investigations groups within OpenAI as well as outside partners to manage "processes, incidents, and reviews" relating to underage users. The team is currently looking to hire a child safety enforcement specialist, who'll be responsible for applying OpenAI's policies in the context of AI-generated content and working on review processes related to "sensitive" (presumably kid-related) content.
Scot Pollard, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics and was later a contestant on “Survivor,” was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.
The Energy Information Administration recently announced that it would start to collect energy usage information from larger-than-average cryptocurrency mining operations. The program will take a look at over 130 mines that account for more than two percent of electricity usage nationwide.
The FTC is accusing Microsoft of contradicting its pledge to allow Activision Blizzard to operate independently post-acquisition.