Mail-ordering local food favorites nurtures a sense of place

  • Juan Reeves, VP of Smokey John's BBQ, left, and his brother Brent Reeves, President of Smokey's John's BBQ, hold bottles of their famous barbecue sauce, which is available by mail order, at Smokey John's BBQ in Dallas on Dec. 10, 2020. (Jordyn Courtney/Smokey John's via AP)
  • Juan Reeves, VP of Smokey John's BBQ, left, and his brother Brent Reeves, President of Smokey's John's BBQ, hold bottles of their famous barbecue sauce, which is available by mail order, at Smokey John's BBQ in Dallas on Dec. 10, 2020. (Jordyn Courtney/Smokey John's via AP)
1 / 2

Food - Local Mail Order

Juan Reeves, VP of Smokey John's BBQ, left, and his brother Brent Reeves, President of Smokey's John's BBQ, hold bottles of their famous barbecue sauce, which is available by mail order, at Smokey John's BBQ in Dallas on Dec. 10, 2020. (Jordyn Courtney/Smokey John's via AP)
KATIE WORKMAN

Sending food and gifts is an easy way to spread holiday cheer when you're socially distanced. And ordering hometown favorites from local or regional restaurants adds a dash of nostalgia and a sense of place to your gift.

This year, many local restaurants and food businesses that have not previously offered mail order have pivoted to meet the circumstances. With a little digging and brainstorming, you can find some robust and fun choices, from ice cream to alcohol, barbecue to bagels.

First, think about your local cuisine, the homegrown specialties. Perhaps it’s a food you enjoyed growing up, or something specific to where you live now, that you’d love to share with your mom or your best grade-school friend. Check out the websites of bakeries, coffee shops, jam companies, cheese makers, and see what they have to offer in terms of shopping and shipping. Calling the store and talking with someone never hurts.

Or turn to a site like Goldbelly.com, which features local and artisanal foods throughout the United States.

If you live or grew up in a place with great barbecue, for instance, there's lots to explore. Family-owned Smoky John’s is a Dallas institution, founded in 1976. Fans can now order their BBQ sauce and BBQ rub to be sent anywhere in the country. From Lillie's of Charleston, in South Carolina, a minority- and women-owned business, you can order up a batch of Gullah-inspired hot sauce, barbeque sauce and spice mixes.

Or send some actual barbecue (ribs, pulled pork, brisket) from a favorite place like Joe’s Kansas City, or The Rendesvous in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bagels and salmon bring New York City to your doorstep (local favorites include Zucker’s, Zabar’s and H&H Bagels ); cheese recalls Wisconsin; and lobster is the calling card of Maine ( LobsterAnywhere.com, LobstersOnline.com ).

Coffee is another terrific category for mail-order gifting, and many individual places or small chains are in the game: D’Amicos in Brooklyn has diehard fans, as does Tandem in Portland, Maine, and Kusanya Café, a not-for-profit coffee café on the South Side of Chicago.

Sweets, of course. Baked goods, chocolate, other confections. Dandelion Chocolate from San Francisco, or Sol Cacao chocolate bars from the Bronx, in New York City. Baking kits from Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, D.C., River Street Sweets pralines from Savannah, Georgia, and the salty-sweet, cheddar-caramel corn mix from Garrett Popcorn in Chicago.

Local booze is also a great way to go. Obviously, there are hundreds of small beer, spirit and wine makers, so if you want help sifting through the choices, check out Tavour for craft beers and ciders (from across the U.S.) and Naked Wines for independent winemakers (from around the world).

A shipment of ice cream is another fun and unexpected present, and many people have deep and fond memories of their local ice cream spot. Places like Bassets in Philadelphia, Sugar Hill Creamery in Harlem, New York, and Graeter’s in Cincinnati (their Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip is legendary).

Goldbelly founder and CEO Joe Ariel says his mission from the get-go has been sending comfort through food, something more welcome than ever now. Business is up, he says, with almost double the food makers since last year at this time (700 and counting), and double the orders.

Ariel says that, not surprisingly, classic American comfort foods are leading the pack. Par-baked and frozen pizzas from some of America’s most adored pizza makers are surging, with many different styles represented, such as New York-style ( Joe’s Pizza ), Chicago deep dish ( Lou Malnati’s ) and Detroit-style ( Buddy’s Pizza ).

Fried chicken is also popular, with offerings from places like Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in Nashville, Tennessee, and Marcus Samuelsson ’s Hot Honey Chicken & Cornbread Waffles Kit from Harlem.

Other popular mail-order with a local or regional flavor are sourdough bread bowls with clam chowder from San Francisco; key lime pie from Key West, Florida; philly cheese steaks from (of course) Philadelphia; and biscuits from all over.

Is any of this going to make up for big family meals with everyone at the same table? Of course not. But as we weather this socially distanced holiday season, a little comfort food that evokes a feeling of place can go a long way. And it's gratifying to support struggling food businesses as we share the food love with our family and friends.

___

Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.

Latest Stories

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. spent heavily on Trump, GOP causes with funds from nonprofit Liberty University

    Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of university funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still split on the partisan direction Falwell steered the private evangelical Christian school founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.Especially divisive, Politico reports, is the question of whether Liberty should continue funding the Falkirk Center, a conservative "think tank" named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk that "has produced no peer-reviewed academic work and bears little relation to study centers at other universities," but did run "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to serve as fellows, and, in recent weeks, has aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless claims of election fraud."As a 501c(3) nonprofit, Liberty University is technically barred from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns. But the Falkirk Center, founded in 2019, "purchased campaign-season ads on Facebook, at least $50,000's worth of which were designated by the network as political ads, that promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name," Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, blurring the lines between education and politics."Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on China policy at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., featuring a host of GOP officials and Trump allies but no Democratic speakers, Politico reports. Numerous evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars holding events at Trump's Washington hotel, where "prominent evangelical ministers were given VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission, and slashed its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations."The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Liberty for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico. "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said the donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and focus of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university," and went toward "nonpartisan" activities like voter registration.More stories from theweek.com Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation Electoral College to vote, formalize Biden's victory, in state capitals nationwide

  • Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler posed for a photo with a former KKK chief - but says she didn't know who he was

    Chester Doles was jailed in 1993 for viciously beating a Black man. On Friday, he posted a selfie with Loeffler to Russian social media site VK.

  • 'We have no oxygen': First journalist to access Yemen after Covid discovers major cover up in country of her birth

    Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.

  • Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert; no one else wounded

    A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about 200 people.

  • Supreme Court won't revive Kansas voter registration ID law

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Kansas that sought to revive a law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. A federal appeals court had declared the law unconstitutional. Kansas had been the only state to require people to show a physical document such as a birth certificate or passport when applying to register to vote.

  • More than a quarter of excess deaths in the U.S. in 2020 were from non-COVID-19 ailments, analysis finds

    More than a quarter of the estimated 356,000 excess deaths in the United States in 2020 have been attributed to ailments other than COVID-19, a New York Times analysis of estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.Diabetes deaths are believed to be around 15 percent above normal nationwide this year, and at least 20 percent in several states, including New Jersey, where the figure is estimated to be 37 percent.Deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia, high blood pressure, and pneumonia and the flu are all estimated to have increased at double digit rates compared to a normal year, as well. However, many of these cases could have been undiagnosed coronavirus infections, particularly early in the pandemic when testing was scarce.The Times notes the excess mortality, regardless of the cause, is likely at least partially related to the coronavirus pandemic, which has created disruptions in the health care system. Economic stress and social isolation stemming from lockdowns could also have played a role, especially for people with chronic illnesses. "You end up choosing between your prescription medications or buying groceries or keeping a roof over your head," Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, told the Times. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation Electoral College to vote, formalize Biden's victory, in state capitals nationwide

  • Putin installed a replica of his Moscow office at his beachside retreat so he could pretend to be in the thick of things while shielding from COVID-19, report says

    Vladimir Putin is heavily shielded from COVID-19, with visitors made to walk through disinfectant tunnels or quarantine for weeks before meeting him.

  • Blast on tanker in Saudi port caused by 'external source'

    An explosion on a Singapore-flagged oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Monday was caused by an “external source”, the ship’s owner said. The BW Rhine was hit while discharging refined oil products at Jeddah about 0400 on Monday local time, Hafnia said in a statement, without giving more information on the cause of the explosion. The 22 crew were uninjured and able to extinguish a subsequent fire onboard, the tanker company said. “It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel,” the statement read. “But this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident.” Saudi authorities did not immediately acknowledge the blast, which followed several other recent incidents in the Red Sea, a vital shipping lane for oil and cargo. On November 25, an oil tanker was damaged at the Saudi terminal of Shuqaiq, south of Jeddah, which the Saudis blamed on a naval mine laid by Houthi rebels from Yemen. While Houthis have previously laid mines in the Red Sea, Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, said if the Houthis were responsible for Monday’s blast, it “would represent a fundamental shift in both targeting capabilities and intent.”

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • Iran president says Israel was behind killing of scientist

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday claimed that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump's administration. Rouhani's comments in a news conference marked the first time he has directly accused the Jewish state of carrying out the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh late last month. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has repeatedly declined to comment on the attack.

  • China warns of interference over Bloomberg journalist arrest

    International pressure is mounting after a Chinese Bloomberg journalist was detained by Beijing.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits

    President Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Saturday, in a clip broadcast Sunday, that no judges have had "the courage" to allow his lawyers and allies to argue his baseless claims that the election was "stolen," specifically criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court for declining to "go into the evidence" on his cases because of "little technicalities, like a thing called standing."> "They're winning these things on little technicalities, like a thing called standing." pic.twitter.com/fPdLMHX3bg> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2020In fact, several courts have offered to hear pro-Trump lawyers argue their case, and U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Wisconsin shot down the latest of those cases on Saturday. "A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred," wrote Ludwig, a Trump appointee. "This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits. In his reply brief, plaintiff 'asks that the Rule of Law be followed.' It has been."The "most telling aspect" of Ludwig's ruling isn't that "the rejecting was done by a Trump-appointed judge" or "that it was done on the merits," Andrew McCarthy argues at National Review. It's when Ludwig notes that "on the morning of the hearing, the parties reached agreement on a stipulated set of facts," meaning "there was no actual disagreement between the Trump team and Wisconsin officials about the pertinent facts of the case."In other words, "there was no there there," McCarthy writes. "Despite telling the country for weeks that this was the most rigged election in history, the campaign didn't think it was worth calling a single witness. Despite having the opportunity of a hearing before a Trump appointee who was willing to give the campaign ample opportunity to prove its case, the campaign said, 'Never mind.'" And "this is not the first time the campaign ducked an opportunity to prove its claims of a stolen election in court," he adds. In Wisconsin, as in Pennsylvania and Michigan, "every time a court offers him an opportunity to establish by proof what he is promoting by Twitter, Team Trump folds." Read more about Ludwig's ruling at National Review.More stories from theweek.com National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation Electoral College to vote, formalize Biden's victory, in state capitals nationwide The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress

  • Germany likely to be under lockdown until early next year -Merkel aide

    Germany is unlikely to lift its coronavirus lockdown early next year, a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, signalling Europe's biggest economy will have to contend with the crippling restrictions well into the winter months. "A comprehensive easing is very, very unlikely," Helge Braun, Merkel's chief of staff, told the RTL broadcaster. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported more than 16,000 new cases and 188 deaths on Monday, almost half the daily infections reported late last week.

  • A man was physically assaulted while supporting Democratic candidates at rally in Georgia, police say

    The attacker punched the rally-goer before ripping up his campaign sign for Georgia Democratic Senate candidates, local news reported.

  • Newsom could face recall, as resistance to California governor is growing

    An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

  • Loeffler campaign: She had 'no idea' she posed with neo-Nazi

    The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is disavowing a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate. Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

  • Father who 'begged' GP for an MRI scan dies from cancer after Covid backlog

    A father-of-two who had to "beg" to get an MRI scan because of the coronavirus crisis has died of cancer, his family have revealed. Sherwin Hall, 27, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, went to hospital on March 23 suffering from leg pain but despite repeated visits he was only given a course of antibiotics for a misdiagnosis of prostatitis. After "begging for a scan" and 13 hospital visits in four weeks, Mr Hall was finally given an MRI on May 26 which revealed a 14cm malignant tumour in his pelvis and 30 small tumours on his lungs. Before his death, Mr Hall said: "I kept begging them in April and May to give me an MRI scan, but no-one would listen. "Both my GP and my consultant told me that I couldn't get one because scanning services were slowed down because of the coronavirus." His widow, LaTroya Hall, who is being supported by the Catch Up With Cancer Campaign, said: "I am devastated. I have lost the love of my life. "If Sherwin's cancer had been found earlier it is likely he would still be here today. He would want me to do everything I can to prevent other families suffering as we have. "It worries me that the Government and NHS leaders continue to say cancer services are back to normal; our family's experience has been that, even now, this is simply not the case.” Mr Hall's death comes as cancer patients, celebrities and NHS staff have launched a Christmas video as part of a campaign calling on the Government to boost cancer services "devastated" by the Covid-19 crisis. The Catch Up With Cancer campaign was launched by the parents of Macclesfield beautician Kelly Smith who died after her treatment for bowel cancer was stopped because of the pandemic. TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire said in the film: "I'm Victoria Derbyshire and all I want for Christmas is for people who've noticed changes in their body or noticed unexplained symptoms to go to the doctor's please." Cancer charity MacMillan says the backlog of cancer patients from the first lockdown is 50,000 while there might be double the number of patients from the second lockdown. An international study has suggested that for every four-week delay in treatment there is a 6 per cent to 13 per cent reduction in survival which could lead to the death of tens of thousands of cancer patients who could have survived under normal circumstances. A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "Cancer diagnosis and treatment has remained a priority throughout the pandemic and we urge people to come forward if they have symptoms. "The NHS is working hard so as many people as possible get the help they need and more than 870,000 people were referred for cancer checks between March and August. "We've given £3 billion to support the NHS in tackling the impact of Covid, including £1 billion to provide extra checks, scans and operations."

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.