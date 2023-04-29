Mail in sewer, stolen checks 'washed:' What you need to know about Bucks County mailbox thefts

Northampton police are once again urging caution while sending mail after finding nearly 40 stolen checks following the arrest of two for alleged theft earlier this month.

Chief Steven LeCompte said Friday that after the April 18 arrest of two men for allegedly stealing from mailboxes, investigators found 37 stolen checks in their vehicle.

Additionally, investigators have found discarded mail thrown into sewer drains in the township.

Law enforcement in the region have said thieves are targeting residential mailboxes to steal checks. They will then take the checks and "wash" them, removing written information like the payee and the amount. They then put someone else's information on the payable line.

Police in Solebury, Doylestown Township, Lower Makefield and Warwick have reported thefts in recent weeks.

On April 18, Northampton police arrested Diego Castro, 20, of Elmhurst, New York, and Marlon Figueroa, 25, of Raleigh, North Carolina, for stealing from residential mailboxes in the Green Valley and Hillside Manor sections of Churchville.

Both men are charged with theft and receiving stolen property, which are felonies. They are free after posting bail.

LeCompte said authorities searched the vehicle they used, which belonged to a third person from New York, and found 37 checks that were stolen from both Bucks and Montgomery counties. Investigators are in the process of finding who the checks belong to, he said.

The department is working alongside the United States Postal Inspectors.

Northampton police urge caution with sending mail

The Northampton police chief urged residents who need to send mail to either hand the mail directly to the carrier or take it to their local post office during business hours.

“This is an ongoing problem," he said.

Thieves have been rifling through mail for checks and discarding the ones without them. Recently, the discarded mail has been found in sewer drains or the street. Residents should call police right away, according to the chief.

Anyone sending mail from their home mailbox should not put the flag up. The flags, he said, let thieves know which mailboxes to target.

If residents see people going through residential mailboxes or loitering near them, they should call the police, LeCompte said.

The mail thefts have continued, weekly, even after the arrest of the two men last month.

“It is more widespread that this one group," LeCompte said.

People may also sign up for the postal service's informed delivery, a free service that sends preview images of incoming mail to whoever signs up for it. It also lets people track the status of incoming and outbound packages.

