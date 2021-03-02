Mail on Sunday to appeal Meghan decision, claiming judge failed to heed Boris Johnson love child privacy ruling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mail on Sunday to appeal Meghan decision, claiming judge failed to heed Boris Johnson love child privacy ruling - AFP
Mail on Sunday to appeal Meghan decision, claiming judge failed to heed Boris Johnson love child privacy ruling - AFP

The Mail on Sunday has sought permission to appeal the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy ruling, arguing that the judge failed to heed a precedent set in a case involving Boris Johnson’s love child.

The newspaper accused Lord Justice Warby of prioritising the Duchess’s right to privacy over the right to freedom of expression as it listed ten reasons why she should not have won the legal action.

It claimed the judge was wrong to rule last month that the publication of extracts of a private letter the Duchess sent to her father, Thomas Markle, 76, was "manifestly excessive" and unlawful, arguing that the evidence, including witness testimony from four senior Buckingham Palace aides, could only be fully examined at a full trial.

The Duchess sued Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy and copyright and a breach of the Data Protection Act relating to the publication of five articles - two on MailOnline and three in The Mail on Sunday - in February 2019.

Despite being advised against it, her strategy to pursue legal action was vindicated as she successfully applied for summary judgment, a legal step that saw the bulk of the case resolved in her favour without trial, prompting her to claim a victory over "moral exploitation".

At a remote hearing on Tuesday, Lord Justice Warby heard further arguments on “the next steps” in the legal action, noting wryly: “Everything seems to be in dispute.”

The hearing was scheduled to deal with applications for Associated to pay the Duchess’s legal costs as well as the remaining parts of her claim, including unresolved issues relating to copyright and her request for an injunction to prevent further publication of the letter.

Among its ten grounds of appeal, the newspaper said the judge had failed to heed a precedent set in a 2013 privacy case involving the Daily Mail and Boris Johnson’s former lover, Helen Macintyre, and their then-three-year-old daughter.

In that case, the Court of Appeal ruled that the public had a right to know Mr Johnson, who at the time was Mayor of London, had a "brief adulterous affair" with a woman who later gave birth to their daughter.

Ms Macintyre, who lost her battle to keep the paternity of her daughter secret, was a professional art consultant named only as "AAA" in public court documents.

Associated said Lord Justice Warby’s approach was “inconsistent” with the appeal court’s decision in that case, as allegedly private information had been disclosed before and after the relevant newspaper articles and were deemed to “reduce or weaken or compromise her reasonable expectation of privacy.”

It said in written submissions: “The judge in the present case made no such findings, and his conclusion a trial was unnecessary meant he was unable to do so.

“The exercise was the more important in this case since the account allegedly given by the claimant’s friends on her behalf and caused by her was given to the public and pleaded as ‘one-sided and/or misleading’ in several significant and specified respects.”

Associated also argued that Lord Justice Warby gave “excessive emphasis” to the Duchess’s privacy rights at the expense of its rights of freedom of expression and failed to give due weight to her attitude towards her own privacy, including the information released via her five friends to People magazine and to the authors of Finding Freedom.

It was an article headlined "The Truth About Meghan" published in People magazine and based on interviews with five of Meghan’s friends, that made the first public reference to the letter.

The newspaper said the judge was wrong to ignore its case on whether the alleged breach of her privacy caused the Duchess any harm, not least as the Duchess had provided no evidence to the court.

It also claimed it was wrong to assume that no significant evidence would emerge between now and trial, despite the evidence of the “Palace Four”, other witnesses and documents.

At the remote hearing, the Duchess’ lawyers asked the High Court to order Associated to hand over any copies of the letter to Mr Markle and destroy any electronic copies of it or any notes made about it.

Ian Mill QC also applied for an injunction to “restrain the acts of copyright infringement and misuse of private information”.

He sought an order requiring Associated to publish a statement about the Duchess’s legal victory on the front page of The Mail On Sunday and the home page of MailOnline “to act as a deterrent to future infringers”.

Mr Mill indicated that the Duchess was willing to “cap her damages” for misuse of private information “at a nominal award”, in order to “avoid the need for time and cost to be incurred in debating these issues”.

In legal documents lodged on her behalf, the Duchess, 39, who is expecting her second child, criticised the newspaper’s refusal to accept that it had lost both privacy and copyright claims, as well as its insistence that the claim for breach of data protection should go to trial.

She indicated that she was not seeking to pursue her outstanding claim for breach of her data protection rights, the copyright claim and the claim for infringement, stating that success on these points “would not add materially to the relief to which she is already entitled.”

Her lawyers said she wanted the remainder of the case to be dealt with “in as sensible and proportionate a manner as possible.”

They said that as Associated Newspapers appeared intent on forcing her to continue her data protection claim, she would have “no alternative” but to apply for summary judgment.

Recommended Stories

  • Donald and Melania Trump had Covid vaccinations before leaving the White House

    Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated against the coronavirus in January before leaving the White House, an adviser to the former president said on Monday. "President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the adviser said without providing any further details. Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously. Mr Trump, in a speech on Sunday, his first since leaving the White House, said everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19, which has left more than 500,000 people dead in the United States. Some of Mr Trump's supporters have expressed scepticism about being vaccinated. Mr Trump came down with Covid-19 in early October and was hospitalised for several days in a suburb of Washington.

  • FBI Director Wray to testify before Congress on deadly Capitol assault

    FBI Director Chris Wray will testify to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about the investigation of the deadly attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters and the bureau's efforts to stop right-wing extremist violence. The hearing will mark Wray's first testimony before Congress since the Jan. 6 attack, a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory in November.

  • NC man posed with Ike inside the US Capitol. Then his family turned him into the feds.

    Grayson Sherrill of Cherryville becomes at least the sixth North Carolinian charged in connection with the Jan. 6 violence in Washington.

  • Chrissy Teigen Responds to Cruel Tweet She Uses Pregnancy Loss 'as a Means to Promote' Herself

    We all know Chrissy Teigen is not afraid to take off the gloves when it comes to people talking nonsense on her Twitter feed. The outspoken star has garnered a huge following for her relatable, down-to-earth, hilarious, and honest content, and when someone says something rude, she lets them know she’s not having it. When […]

  • What’s Coming to Disney Plus in March 2021

    Disney Plus kicks off March with the release of the highly anticipated finale of “WandaVision” on March 5. Not to worry— that won’t be the last you’ll see of Wanda, Vision and Agnes. A week later, the streamer will release “Assembled: The Making of WandaVision,” the first episode of the “Assembled” series. It gives fans […]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Husband Brad Falchuk a Happy 50th Birthday: ‘I Just Want to Be with You’

    The couple tied the knot in September 2018

  • Disney CEO Suggests There’s No ‘Going Back’ to Pre-COVID Film Releases

    As Disney prepares to release “Raya and the Last Dragon” in theaters and as a premium on-demand title this Friday, CEO Bob Chapek says that he thinks the experimentation his studio and others in Hollywood are doing with releasing movies during the pandemic will permanently change the movie business. “The consumer is probably more impatient than they’ve ever been before,” Chapek said during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, “particularly since now they’ve had the luxury of an entire year of getting titles at home pretty much when they want them. So, I’m not sure there’s going back. But we certainly don’t want to do anything like cut the legs off a theatrical exhibition run.” Disney previously released its remake of “Mulan,” initially a March 2020 theatrical release, as a premium title for $29.99 for Disney+ subscribers while Pixar’s “Soul” went from being a theatrical June 2020 release to a Christmas Day release on Disney+ at no extra cost. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be released on PVOD at the same price as “Mulan,” while the “101 Dalmatians” prequel “Cruella” will take the same path as “Soul,” going from theatrical to streaming this May. Also Read: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Film Review: Disney Animated Epic Offers a Dynamic, Complex Saga The big question for Disney is whether it will commit the Marvel Studios blockbuster “Black Widow” for its currently scheduled theatrical release on May 7, or if it will move to a hybrid release similar to “Raya” or be pushed back once again. Studios have already delayed several films previously set for release in March and April, and while theaters in New York City have been given clearance to reopen this Friday, it is unclear how close much of the rest of the country will be to reopening in May as the COVID-19 vaccination process continues. Meanwhile, more studios are using the pandemic to finally shorten the 90-day theatrical window long defended by movie theaters. Last week, Paramount announced that two of its most anticipated upcoming releases, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place — Part II,” will be available to stream on its new Paramount+ service 45 days after they hit theaters. This comes after Universal made a deal with AMC and Cinemark to release its films on home platforms as early as 17 days after theatrical release, with a clause that will guarantee 31 days of theatrical exclusivity if the film earns an opening weekend of more than $50 million domestically. Warner Bros. made an even more drastic measure, announcing that all of its 2021 films would be released on HBO Max the same day as theatrical release, a move that was intensely opposed by AMC and other movie theater chains as well as filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan. Also Read: SPAC-tacular: 10 Media and Entertainment SPACs to Watch Disney has yet to show an exact number of days it would like to shorten the theatrical window to, but Chapek’s remarks suggest that the hybrid release strategy Disney is using for “Raya” may be a model it continues to explore while it waits for the box office to return to normal. Once it does, Disney has a very good reason not to leave movie theaters behind, as the studio grossed a record $11.1 billion worldwide in 2019 off of films like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Frozen II,” and a CGI remake of “The Lion King.” “This is a fluid situation and it’s fluid for two reasons: The short term impact of COVID on the number of screens open and on consumers’ willingness to go back, but also the fundamental changes of consumer behavior, which might be more profound,” Chapek said. “We are watching very carefully…to see how long term those preferences are going to shift. and that’s why we talk about flexibility so often.” Read original story Disney CEO Suggests There’s No ‘Going Back’ to Pre-COVID Film Releases At TheWrap

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • As another stimulus package hangs in the balance, some programs like unemployment benefits are set to expire by the end of March

    The current package includes $1,400 stimulus checks, $400 payments in federal unemployment benefits, and funds for coronavirus testing and vaccines.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo Awkwardly Acknowledges Allegations Against Brother Andrew Cuomo

    CNNChris Cuomo opened his primetime CNN show Monday night by acknowledging the growing sexual harassment scandal surrounding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and telling viewers why he “obviously” would not be covering it. “Before we start tonight, let me say something that I’m sure is very obvious to you who watch my show,” the host began. “And thank you for that. You’re straight with me, I’ll be straight with you.”“Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on with my brother,” Cuomo continued. “And obviously I cannot cover it, because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021 “I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so,” Cuomo added, declining to elaborate or name which “issues” he was talking about. “There’s a lot of news going on that matters also, so let’s get after that.”The host was speaking at the end of a day in which a third woman accused the New York governor of inappropriate sexual behavior. But as New York Times reporter Annie Karni posted on Twitter in response, while it may make sense for Cuomo to recuse himself from covering his brother, “What never made sense to me was Chris Cuomo covering him when things were going well for Andrew Cuomo.”Especially during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Cuomo was a frequent guest on his brother’s show, where they would joke around together about calling their mom and memorably performed a playful comedy sketch with a giant test swab at the same time the governor’s office was underreporting nursing home deaths. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Manhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

    Investigators with the Manhattan District Attorney's office are taking a closer look at Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, as they continue a probe into former President Donald Trump and his family business, people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times. They are investigating potential financial fraud, and whether Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated property values in order to receive loans and reduce property taxes, the Times reports. Weisselberg, 73, has worked for the Trump Organization for decades, starting at the company when it was helmed by Fred Trump, the former president's father. Two people familiar with the matter said prosecutors have been asking witnesses about Weisselberg, and spoke with one person about Weisselberg's sons — Barry, the property manager of Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park, and Jack, who works at Ladder Capital, one of Trump's lenders. None of the Weisselbergs have been accused of wrongdoing, and there is no indication Barry and Jack are a focus of the probe, the Times says. The investigation began more than two years ago, with the district attorney looking into hush money payments made to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, arranged the payments, and pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges. He testified before Congress that Weisselberg came up with a strategy to hide the fact that the Trump Organization was reimbursing Cohen for making payments to one of the women, pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has called the investigation "a witch hunt." More stories from theweek.comHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?The myth of the male bumbler

  • New Orleans Archdiocese Asks Catholics to Avoid Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

    The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking Catholics to avoid the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which it says is “morally compromised” by its “extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” In a statement on Friday, the archdiocese noted that while deciding whether to receive the vaccine is an individual choice, that “the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.” While a number of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have used cells originally derived from an aborted fetus in the 1970s, the archdiocese argues that Johnson & Johnson “extensive use” is worse than that of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which used the cells lines only to test their vaccines, according to Religion News Service. This makes the “connection to abortion … extremely remote,” in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the statement argues, recommending that Catholics choose one of those instead, if provided a choice. While the archdiocese claims the decision is in line with guidance from the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center, none of the three have issued statements denouncing the new vaccine. In December, the Vatican issued general guidelines regarding vaccines in which the Holy See said it was “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive shots that used the HEK293 cells for research. While the HEK293 cells are reportedly originated from an aborted fetus from the 1970s, ethicists have said that the cells and similar cell lines are clones and not the original fetal tissue. The Vatican has made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for all Vatican City residents. Pope Francis reportedly received the shot in January. The Archdiocese of New Orleans’ statement comes after leaders of the USCCB and leaders from other religious organizations sent a letter to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last spring regarding ethical concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines. “We are aware that, among the dozens of vaccines currently in development, some are being produced using old cell lines that were created from the cells of aborted babies,” the letter read. “For example, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a substantial contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is working on a vaccine that is being produced using one of these ethically problematic cell lines.” However, a USCCB memo written by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, who chairs the organization’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, argued that the vaccines are moral.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is probably the best shot

    Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.

  • Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine, but link uncertain

    A Japanese a woman in her 60s died from a brain haemorrhage three days after receiving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there may not be a link between the two. The woman was vaccinated on Friday and is suspected to have suffered a brain haemorrhage three days later, on Monday, it said. It was Japan's first reported death following a vaccination.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome 6th baby together nearly 6 months after birthing their son Eduardo

    The baby was born nearly sixth months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

  • The White House says it never wants an assassination like Khashoggi's again, but won't punish MBS for ordering the killing

    Biden's White House has essentially leaned on the importance of the diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia in defense of its actions.

  • Trump and Melania got vaccinated in January; US officials 'deeply concerned' as 29 states see virus cases rise: Latest COVID-19 updates

    "We cannot be resigned to 70,000 cases per day, 2,000 daily deaths," the CDC's Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • ‘Heartbreaking’: Ohio 6-Year-Old Died After Clinging to Car as Mom Abandoned Him, Cops Say

    Middletown PoliceAn Ohio mother who police say tried to abandon her 6-year-old son at a local park, dragged him along the pavement when he tried to get back into the car, then dumped the boy’s lifeless body in a river the following day, confessed to killing the child but has shown little remorse, the Middletown police chief revealed Monday.Brittany Gosney, 29, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Cops say Gosney’s two other children—both of whom are second-graders—were in the car at the time of the killing, but were not harmed. They have since been placed in foster care, according to authorities.“This has really touched my soul and my heart,” Police Chief David Birk said at a Monday press conference. “My kids are older, but my youngest is 16, but I’m just sitting there, you know, the poor six-year-old has no idea what’s going on and what’s happening, and for the other kids to go through this too. It’s just heartbreaking.”Birk said Gosney indicated that she had planned to abandon the other two, as well. Gosney reportedly lost custody of a fourth child who has been under the state’s care since before the 6-year-old’s killing.An arrest report provided to The Daily Beast by the Middletown PD says Gosney “admitted to taking her son, James Robert Hutchinson, to Rush Run Park in Preble County, where she placed him outside of her vehicle.” After forcing him out of the car, Gosney told Detective John Hoover that the boy “attempted to get back in the vehicle and she drove off at a high rate of speed, dragging the child for a distance. The defendant then left the park and returned approximately 30 to 40 minutes later finding the child in the middle of the parking lot with a head injury.”Gosney then took her son’s remains back home, and placed the body in an upstairs bedroom.“The following day she drove to the Ohio River and disposed of the child’s body in the river,” the report says.Gosney’s boyfriend, James Russell Hamilton, 42, is accused of helping Gosney dump her son’s body after the fact. He is facing charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Bail for Gosney was set at $1 million cash; Hamilton’s was set at $105,000. Both remain in custody, Middletown Police Department spokesperson Shelby Quinlivan told The Daily Beast.Gosney and Hamilton showed up at the police station around 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning to report her son missing, said Birk. He sensed something was wrong from the start, because the two couldn’t get their stories straight. Birk described the situation as “just red flags all over,”A few hours later, the two allegedly confessed. The child’s body has not yet been recovered.“I’m so heartbroken I don’t care if I had a million dollars I would not get her out but he is involved more than what’s being said he should get the same,” a man identified as Gosney’s stepfather posted to his Facebook page on Monday.In a letter to families of children at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where James Hutchinson attended first grade, Principal Tracy Neely wrote: “We are all mourning the loss of our friend James today. James was a happy and joyful soul who loved school. On the days he was in class, he would give hugs to all his teachers as he walked into school. A fun memory I have is the way his face would light up when he won the lucky lunch tray! First graders can find the joy in just about anything. I will always remember his bright joy.”The school will hold a celebration of life for James Hutchinson at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Gosney and Hamilton are due back in court on March 8.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A week after Alex Smith said Washington didn't want him during his incredible return from a scary leg injury, the team is expected to cut him

    Alex Smith is reportedly set to hit the free agent market this offseason and keep his career going over two years after suffering an injury that some thought was career-ending.