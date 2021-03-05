Mail on Sunday ordered to publish Meghan legal victory statement on front page

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&#xa0;Prince Harry marries US actress Meghan Markle in Windsor. - Reuters
Prince Harry marries US actress Meghan Markle in Windsor. - Reuters

The Mail On Sunday has been ordered by a High Court judge to publish a front-page statement about the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over its publication of a letter to her father.

The Duchess’s lawyers sought an order requiring Associated Newspapers to publish a statement about her win on the front page of the newspaper and the home page of MailOnline “to act as a deterrent to future infringers”.

Lord Justice Warby agreed that the newspaper needed to carry a story about the legal victory that was in line with the prominence it afforded its original story about the letter.

On the top half of page three of the same edition, the Mail on Sunday must state that following a hearing in January, the High Court gave judgment for the Duchess on her claim for copyright infringement.

It will also have to include the following statement: “The court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail On Sunday and in MailOnline.

“There will be a trial of the remedies to which the Duchess is entitled, at which the court will decide whether the Duchess is the exclusive owner of copyright in all parts of the letter, or whether any other person owns a share.”

The judge said the notice must also be published on MailOnline for one week, with a link to the court’s full ruling on Meghan’s victory – which was delivered in February.

Lord Justice Warby said he felt these were “measured incursions” into the newspaper’s freedom to decide what it published and did not publish.

“They will involve little if any additional expense, and certainly nothing approaching the scale of the expense that has been lavished on this litigation,” he added.

The Duchess is seeking £1.5 million in costs and also wants the newspaper to hand over any copies of the handwritten letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, 76. She is seeking a proportion of the company’s profits as damages.

The Duchess, 39, sued Associated over the publication of five articles that reproduced extracts of her handwritten letter.

She was last month granted a summary judgment, a legal step that saw the privacy claim and the bulk of the copyright claim resolved in her favour without trial.

At a remote High Court hearing on Tuesday, Lord Justice Warby heard further arguments on costs and unresolved issues relating to copyright and a data protection claim.

The judge refused Associated permission to appeal but it has since confirmed that it will apply to the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge the ruling.

The publisher listed ten grounds of appeal, raising the prospect that the case may yet go to trial. Among them, it argued that the judge had failed to heed a precedent set in a 2013 privacy case involving the Daily Mail, Boris Johnson’s former lover, Helen Macintyre, and their then three-year-old daughter.

The judge ordered the newspaper to make an interim costs payment of £450,000 and said there should be “an account of profits” in relation to damages for the breach of copyright.

He granted the Duchess, who is expecting her second child, “a final injunction restraining misuse of private information”. Lord Justice Warby declined to order the “delivery up or destruction” of any copies of the Duchess’s letter “at this stage”.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Calls Her Past Acting Roles "Embarrassing"

    Needless to say, she won't be in the 'iCarly' revival.

  • Litman: The high court makes it clear that it's up to Democrats in Congress to secure our voting rights

    The Supreme Court appears ready to uphold Arizona's voter restrictions. If Congress doesn't act, more Republican states will push disenfranchisement, especially of minorities, to the legal limit.

  • Thirty years ago, I watched Rodney King beaten. We thought our fight was finally over.

    When the police officers in the Rodney King case were acquitted, I felt hopeless and defeated. That’s how we will continue to feel until we act.

  • What you need to know about Oprah's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview: 'It is not a tawdry tell-all'

    Winfrey has teased that no subject is "off-limits" during the sit-down interview.

  • YouTube says it will reverse its ban on Donald Trump's channel when 'the risk of violence has decreased'

    YouTube banned Trump in January after the Capitol siege, and the company said Thursday it would allow him to return if the risk of violence falls.

  • Donald Trump Hasn’t Ruled Out Ivanka Trump as His 2024 Running Mate

    Now that former President Donald Trump has a seemingly tense relationship with Mike Pence, he might be in the market for a new running mate as he looks forward to a possible presidential run in 2024. On the short-list for his Vice-President? None other than favorite daughter, Ivanka Trump. According to Bloomberg, Trump, “is telling allies […]

  • Katie Holmes Does the Monochrome Trend in Camel Coat & Coordinating Sweater Look Teamed With Sleek Black Boots

    Katie Holmes stepped out for coffee on Wednesday, wearing one of her coziest looks to date.

  • Prosecutor asks for hearing on shelving case against Colombia's Uribe

    Colombia's attorney general on Friday asked for a hearing to possibly shelve an investigation into former President and Senator Alvaro Uribe's involvement in alleged witness tampering, signaling the potential end of a landmark legal battle in the Andean country. The decision is likely to enflame Uribe's critics, who have alleged for months the attorney general's office would be less rigorous in the investigation than the Supreme Court, which originally was charged with the case. Uribe and several allies have been investigated over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to right-wing paramilitaries.

  • Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights

    At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. Critics say the proposal “Yes to a ban on covering the face” is an ironic throwback to a time not long ago when violent extremism was a greater concern than global pandemic, and say it would unfairly stigmatize Muslims who wear full face-covering burqas or niqabs, which have open slits for the eyes, in Switzerland. Proponents, including populist, right-wing movements behind the idea, say it’s needed to combat what they consider a sign of the oppression of women and to uphold a basic principle that faces should be shown in a free society like that of the rich Alpine democracy.

  • Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich Have Reportedly ‘Fallen Hard’ for Each Other

    “They spend a lot of time together,” a source says.

  • 'I needed to see this': Influencer's empowering video about hair loss goes viral

    "Having something that makes you 'different' isn't always easy."

  • Rare Bernini drawing to go on sale in France

    A rare drawing by the Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini is to go on sale on March 20 at an auction house in Compiegne, the French northern city where it was discovered six months ago. Bernini was a 17th century master sculptor and architect who is behind many of Rome's landmarks such as the Four Rivers Fountain in Piazza Navona. "One can see the artist has not forgotten the power and virility of Michelangelo subjects," said Dominique Le Coent de Beaulieu, head of auction house Acteon.

  • ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Margaret Josephs gets candid about 'upsetting' Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider feud

    Margaret Josephs opened up about RHONJ season 11 and her journey to where she is today. The post Even Margaret Josephs was surprised by this season of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • This Will Smith Movie Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List (& It’s a Must-Watch for Thriller Fans)

    If you’re looking to shake up your next movie night with an edge-of-your-seat thriller, we highly recommend you add I Am Legend to your streaming...

  • Ella Emhoff is creating a knitwear collection with the designer of her Inauguration Day dress

    The 21-year-old model and design student announced her new knitwear collaboration with Batsheva Hay in an episode of "Good Morning Vogue."

  • Indian man accused of beheading daughter in apparent "honor killing"

    So-called honor crimes are just one aspect of a much wider problem that India has been grappling with for years: Violence against women and girls.

  • Meghan Markle was just spotted wearing her go-to $69 sunglasses - and they're still in stock

    Jump on the royal "bandwagon."

  • EU mulls retaliation against British exports and City over UK unilateral action in Northern Ireland

    Brussels could hit Britain with legal action, suspend the trade deal with the UK and block the City of London from the Single Market in retaliation for Boris Johnson's unilateral delaying of the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mairead McGuinness, the EU financial services commissioner, said it was important to “send a message” to Britain about Brexit, as the fall-out from yesterday’s announcement that Britain would delay grace periods on checks on GB food imports to Northern Ireland continued. Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, said the EU was negotiating with a “frustrating” partner “it simply couldn’t trust” and was being forced to resort to legal action becuase Britain had violated the terms of the Brexit agreement. “If the UK cannot simply be trusted because they take unilateral action in an unexpected way without negotiation, well then the British government leaves the EU with no option and that is not where we want to be," he told the RTE broadcaster. EU officials are mulling bringing lawsuits against the UK in the European Court of Justice, which retains jurisdiction over the Protocol. The commission last night accused the UK of threatening to break international law for the second time, referring to earlier threats to override the Withdrawal Agreement. The European Commission is considering triggering enforcement measures in the Withdrawal Agreement and the UK-EU trade deal. If Britain ignores the ruling of an arbitration panel, Brussels could suspend parts of the newly minted trade agreement, leaving British exports to the EU potentially facing tariffs. Such retaliation must be proportionate to the offence, which in the case of supermarket supplies to Northern Ireland, is likely to be limited. Ms McGuinness warned the unilateral move could have ramifications for ongoing “equivalence” negotiations aimed at granting UK financial services access to the EU’s Single Market. "Things like that don't help build trust," the Irish politician said at a Politico event in Brussels. Brussels has so far only granted equivalence to central securities depositories and clearing houses, which it sees as vital for EU financial stability. The UK granted EU firms equivalence in a slew of sectors in November last year. Britain has applied for 28 sectors to be granted equivalence but the commission has said it will only grant it once it has details of the UK’s future plans to diverge from EU rules. The commission has used equivalence as a political weapon in the past; freezing Swiss stock exchanges out of the Single Market in a bid to force Bern to the negotiating table over a new treaty. MEPs warned that they could refuse to ratify the provisionally applied trade deal with London, which will be subject to a European Parliament vote by the end of April. Christophe Hansen, a lead MEP on Brexit and the trade deal, tweeted, “if this is David Frost’s idea of showing that he is back to his old games, he should be mindful of the fact that the European Parliament has not ratified the [trade deal] yet.” That would be a nuclear option because it would force a damaging no deal Brexit, which would also hurt European businesses. In Northern Ireland, loyalist paramilitary organisations told Boris Johnson they are withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement in protest over the arrangements for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. The outlawed groups said they were temporarily withdrawing their backing of the peace agreement amid mounting concerns about Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • Britain and the EU plunged into new crisis over food imports to Northern Ireland

    The European Union said on Wednesday that it would take legal action against the unilateral decision of the U.K. government to extend a grace period for checks on food imports from Britain into Northern Ireland

  • India's Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return

    Mirza, paired with Slovenian Andreja Klepac, reached the semi-finals in the women's doubles at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, her first tournament since Feb. 2020 when she played at the same Doha event. The 34-year-old, who recovered from COVID-19 in January, said she wanted to avenge the defeat she suffered in the Olympic bronze medal play-off match in 2016 when she lost 6-1 7-5 in mixed doubles with partner Rohan Bopanna. "The Tokyo Olympics was definitely one of the reasons (for my comeback)," six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mirza said.