Mail theft among indictments

Mar. 26—CATLETTSBURG — The man who said Jesus sent him to steal a man's mail was among the few indicted by a Boyd County grand jury this week.

William D. Crum, 32, of Ashland, was indicted this week on one count of second-degree disorderly conduct, one count of theft of mail matter, one count of resisting arrest and one count of second-degree mischief.

Crum is accused of causing a ruckus on March 11 when police said he stole some mail, stating he was on a mission to collect relics for Christ.

Court records show Crum was not taken into custody without a fight, only cooperating after being struck by a TASER.

While the grand jury followed Kentucky law in issuing indictment, it also appears they enforced one notable rule from the Good Book: Thou Shalt Not Steal.

An indictment is merely an accussation and should not be construed as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Butch Castle, 44, of Ashland, was indicted one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of public intoxication, one count of simple possession of marijauana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Thomas J. Bentley, 37, of Pikeville, was indicted on one count of second-degree trespassing, one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense trafficking in a first-degree substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Joseph Corey-Dean Vanhook, 18, of Vanceburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, one count of first-degree fleeing by motor vehicle, one count of first-degree fleeing on foot, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and four traffic infractions.

—Charles Mauk, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of stealing parts from a vehicle between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Dennis J. Ward, 68, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, one count of resisting arrest, one count of menacing and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Savannah M. Thompson, 20, of Shepherdsville, was indicted on one count of shoplifting, one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

