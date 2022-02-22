Mail theft on the rise in Huntsville

Feb. 22—Mail theft is on the rise and the Huntsville Police Department is currently investigating several open cases, including a theft at the 10th Street Post Office which took place Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of an unsecured mail drop-off box at the United States Post Office, around 7:27 a.m. at 1315 10th Street Sunday. The door to the drop-off box was open and inside was a mail bag, with mail appearing to be slightly outside of the box and some mail left inside.

"We tried to contact the post office, but we did not have any luck getting a hold of anybody," said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson with the department. "We've had quite a bit of mail theft from the two post offices here in Huntsville, so this looks like someone probably tried to break into this box and steal some mail. It's still under investigation, we have several open cases involving mail theft right now, so this will probably be looked at as well."

Mail thieves can obtain cash or various items of value from mail, however, the most valuable is their victim's personal information to use for buying items and credit card offers that they can use to create clone credit cards in the victim's name.

Most individuals do not immediately know that they have been a victim of mail theft. Victims will begin seeing credit card bills arriving in their name for cards that they don't have or unauthorized charges on credit cards that may have occurred several months ago.

"Unfortunately, it happens, the post office does a fantastic job with the millions and millions of letters that they move," Barnes said. "But in this case, it looks like someone possibly broke into the mailbox that may not even be a postal service employee and was trying to steal."