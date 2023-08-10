Mail theft suspect arrested after police chase in Cornelius

A man in a stolen car accused of mail theft was arrested after a police chase Wednesday in Cornelius.

Police were patrolling after they learned about a stolen car and mail theft Jetton Road and West Catawba Avenue on Wednesday. While patrolling, they saw the suspect in the case and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop for police.

Officers chased the car before throwing out stop sticks in front of him. The driver continued to drive south on Jetton Road before he crashed into another car on West Catawba Avenue.

No one was hurt in the crash. The driver got out of the car and ran from officers but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said Anthony Andre Hampton of Charlotte was arrested and charged with the following:

One count felony flee to elude

One count felony possession schedule ii

Three counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

One count felony possession stolen motor vehicle

Two counts misdemeanor hit and run property damage

Misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor resisting public officer

Cited by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for reckless driving

In his car, officers found narcotics, a firearm, and several checks.

Hampton is also a suspect in similar cases that occurred in Huntersville and Mooresville, police said. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and was given a $50,000 bond.

