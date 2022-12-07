Mail theft suspect found by police after leading them on chase

Dec. 6—A mail theft suspect who led Bakersfield police on a chase in northeast Bakersfield was arrested, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release issued Tuesday.

Raymond Ceja was found by police leaving the 4200 block of Boise Street where they got reports of mail theft, the news release said. Ceja is accused of leading officers on a chase and abandoning the vehicle in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Street, the news release added.

A K-9 found Ceja in a backyard and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, the news release said. Stolen mail, narcotics paraphernalia and burglary tools were found in the suspect's vehicle, police added.

Ceja was booked on suspicion of four misdemeanors related to having burglary tools, mail theft, having drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of obstructing peace officers.