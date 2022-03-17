Mail thief says he stole for higher power

Mar. 17—ASHLAND — It's not every day someone steals mail and tells folks he did it for Jesus.

But that's what Ashland Police reported in court records happened on March 11 in the 1000 block of Belmont Street.

Court records show 32-year-old William D. Crum, of Ashland, like the Blues Brothers, was on a mission from God.

Police said Crum walked up to a mailbox on Geiger Lane and snatched some correspondences. When the homeowner approached Crum, snatched the mail back and raised a concern about this behavior, court records show Crum told him he'd been sent on a quest by Jesus Christ to search for relics.

The relics were apparently in the victim's mailbox, according to the citation.

An argument ensued, leading to what people would generally call "a scene" — court records show the law was called and told Crum they'd put him under arrest for disorderly conduct.

But Crum wasn't having it, according to court records. He refused to put his hands behind his back, pushed his body off the cruiser and pulled away from officers, the citation states.

Two officers were able to grab hold of Crum, took him to the ground and wound up tumbling down a hill, records show.

Despite that, police said Crum was still kicking and trying to run away. Another officer arrived on scene and TASED Crum in the back, records show.

"Crum began to cooperate following the TASER deployment," the citation states.

Crum was taken into custody and charged with theft of mail matter, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

