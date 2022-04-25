Do mail thieves go to prison? Clovis man who broke into ’5,000 to 10,000’ mailboxes did

A Clovis man was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison for having stolen mail, according to Fresno County-based prosecutors.

Randall McKinney, 33, of Clovis, got four years and three months for the stolen mail and for having a counterfeit postal key, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.

McKinney stole the mail in 2021 between April and October, according to court documents.

McKinney broke into 5,000 to 10,000 mailboxes, the release said, using the counterfeit postal key for many of the thefts.

Law enforcement officers saw McKinney on Aug. 17 drive up to a community mailbox in Clovis, get out of his truck, open the rear door of the mailbox with the key and steal mail from the mailbox, the release said.

When he was arrested, he had stolen mail that included checks, credit cards, and “device making equipment,” the release said.

McKinney’s thefts added up to more than $150,000 in value, prosecutors said. McKinney was also ordered to pay more than $50,000 in restitution to the victims.