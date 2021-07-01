Mail Tribune 100, July 1, 1921

Jul. 1—July 1, 1921

EX-S. P. AGENT TALENT ADMITS EMBEZZLEMENT

Frank Mulligan Arrested for Peculations Amounting to $1,300—Confesses Crime—Illness in Family Given as Cause.

Frank A. Mulligan, former station agent of the Southern Pacific railroad at Talent, and who since last April was transferred and has been the agent of them railroad at Veneta, Ore., is a prisoner in the county jail under bond of $5,000, having been bound over late Thursday from Justice Taylor's court on the charge of larceny by embezzlement by agent, while he was holding the Talent agency.

It is alleged that his peculations in the Talent agency amounted, so far as can be learned, to $1,300, and it is claimed he made a confession yesterday afternoon shortly before Assistant County Prosecutor George Codding and Maurice Cotturl, special Southern Pacific agent in which he admitted he converted $1,134.73 of the road's money to his own use.

It is further claimed that his accounts have been found wrong in the Veneta agency, and that in his alleged confession he says he "ran short of money last June and appropriated some of the company's money — doesn't know how much, but the exact amount can easily be learned by investigation of the office accounts."

Mulligan, who is about 30 years old and has a wife and two children, the youngest of whom is aged 9 months, says in his alleged confession he has no excuse to make for his alleged embezzlements in the Talent office, except that some of the money paid out was for doctors' bills because of his wife's illness, and that a note was held against him by the Bank of Talent. He had been the railroad agent at Talent from October 13 — unlucky day — 1919, until his transfer to the Veneta agency.

Mulligan was arrested at Veneta and brought here yesterday afternoon by Special Agent Coutturl and was at once taken before Assistant County Prosecutor Codding, where the alleged confession was made and signed by him. Then he was taken before Justice Taylor, to face the specific charge of embezzling $421.51 paid over to his office by the Trigonia Oil company for a freight bill. He had no lawyer to represent him, but waived examination. Special Agent Cotturl was then placed on the witness stand to give testimony about the charge, and the prisoner was held to the grand jury in $5,000 bail.

Mulligan is said to have well-to-do relatives, and the parents of both himself and wife live in Oregon City.

