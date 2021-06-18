Mail Tribune 100, June 18, 1921

Jun. 18—June 18, 1921

MYSTERY STILL UNSOLVED OF J'VILLE SHOOTING

They mystery surrounding the shooting of R. Carpenter of Medford last Thursday at the homestead of Thomas Williams, one mile from Jacksonville has so far not been solved, altho the county prosecutor's office and Sheriff Terrill have been hard at work on the case and it is said are following up several clues.

Carpenter's condition is still serious although hope is entertained for his recovery. County Prosecutor Moore and Assistant County Prosecutor Codding visited the wounded man at the hospital last night, but his condition was such that he could talk but little. Carpenter came to Medford in recent months from Los Angeles and is not very well known in the city.

The fact has been established that he was shot from the brush at some distance from the Williams cabin at 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon instead of at night, according to first reports. Carpenter was at the ranch to help Williams dig a well and says he was standing by the well when an unknown man who he did not see shouted at him from the brush a short distance away and at the same time fired the shot which entered his lung. It is claimed that the shot, which was from a small caliber rifle or revolver was fired so closely to Carpenter that his clothing was powder marked. This clothing was obtained at the hospital last night by Prosecutor Moore.

At the time of the shooting Williams was in Medford and had been all afternoon, it is said. When he returned home in the early evening, he found Carpenter suffering intensely from the wound, and at once hastened to Jacksonville to summon a physician and notify the sheriff's office.

Deputy Sheriffs Glenn Terrill and Howard with Dr. Poelnitz of Medford accompanied Williams back to his cabin and carried Carpenter on a stretcher to Jacksonville from where he was taken to the hospital in Medford.

It was while investigating into the shooting that the officers found the homemade still and mash in Williams' cabin which led to his arrest on the charge of manufacturing liquor and of maintaining a nuisance.

Story continues

In Justice Bagshaw's court at Jacksonville this forenoon, Williams entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, and his preliminary hearing was continued to next Tuesday at 10 a.m.

OIL AND GAS SHOWING AT THE TRIGONIA WELL

The week at the Trigonia well has been devoted to under-reaming and setting casing in an effort to shut off water. The showing of oil and gas from the bottom of the well made this procedure advisable. Frilling will be resumed as soon as water can be shut off. Remember the stock holders election Monday, the 20th, at the Medford public library at 2 p.m.

— Alissa Corman; acorman@rosebudmedia.com