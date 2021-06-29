Mail Tribune 100, June 29, 1921

Jun. 29—June 29, 1921

ARREST TOURISTS AS SUSPECTS ON B. ROBBERY CASE

A party of auto tourists stopping at the city auto camp ground came to temporary grief and caused considerable excitement among the local police and the authorities of Siskiyou County, through the arrest of two of their number last night who were thought to resemble two members of a safe blowing gang which worked in Dorris, Calif., last Saturday night.

Before the south bound passenger train pulled out last night citizens saw two men run across Front street and disappear in the darkness beside the rear of the train, and promptly informed Patrolman Adams. The latter found the two men standing beside the rear coach and commanded them to throw up their hands. One of the men, Harry Ross, in pulling his hand out of his coat pocket apparently to comply had in it a loaded revolver. Adams at once seized his wrist and wrenched the weapon from him, and placed him and his companion, named Brown, under arrest.

They with two women and another man had arrived at the city auto camp at 6 p.m. from Oakland, where the men had been working in the shipyards. They were en route to Seattle, and the homes of the men are Washington towns in that vicinity. Ross and Brown left the auto camp for a walk uptown last night and went over to see the train come in. They deny they ran across Front street to the depot. Ross had forgotten to leave his gun at the auto camp, he said, and had no intention of pulling it on the officer.

Sheriff Calkins of Yreka was summoned to come over and look at the prisoners. On his arrival this noon he declared that they were not the burglar suspects, so Brown and Ross were released from custody.

It is known that the burglar gang consisted of two men and two women. After blowing the safe at Dorris, one of the women, who is under arrest, and who is said to be Ruth Jacobi, formerly of Talent, it is claimed has confessed and admits that she drove one of the burglars to Medford on Sunday in a car, to one of the local hotels and gave him $100 expense money for his getaway. Ruth Jacobi is only 17 years old and has had a somewhat checkered career in Jackson County. Last summer she was married to a man at Jacksonville. At least Sheriff Terrill says that a license was issued there for her marriage.

The local authorities are inclined to associate the Dorris burglar gang with the gang which stole a number of autos from here lately.

— Alissa Corman; acorman@rosebudmedia.com