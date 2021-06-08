Mail Tribune 100, June 8, 1921

Jun. 8—June 8, 1921

5 YEAR SENTENCE FOR G. H. ROBBERS, DEFER BANK CASES

Peter Strauff, known to the Pacific coast police as "Dutch Pete," and Frank Kodat, both convicts with prison records in Montana, Arizona and Oregon, were sentenced to five years in state prison this morning by Circuit Judge F. M. Calkins. The men were found guilty last Friday by a jury after an hour's deliberation of the attempted burglary of the Bank of Gold Hill on the night of April 13. A motion for a new trial was made in behalf of the pair by their attorneys. Both men received their sentences without a tremor.

All the Bank of Jacksonville failure cases pending were deferred till the fall term of court. These include indictments against C. H. Owens, former local orchardist, now a Utah oil operator, Mrs. Myrtle Blakeley, former county treasurer, Chester C. Kubli, Applegate rancher, and R. D. Hines, former vice president of the defunct institution.

Prosecutor Rawles Moore objected to the delay in the bank cases, and remarked that the public was losing confidence in the testimony of W. H. Johnson, former cashier of the bank, now serving a ten year sentence at Salem. Demurrers were filed to all the indictments of the above and will be argued and decided before the next term of court.

BABE RUTH STAYS DAY IN PRISON, DIGNITY RUFFLED

Court Tells Home Run King Place in Sport World—No Alibi for Breaking Speed Laws—Star Hitter Peeved—Fans Cheer His Return.

New York, June 8.— Babe Ruth, the home run champion was released from the city prison at 4 o'clock today after serving a sentence of one day's imprisonment for violating the automobile speed laws and immediately started for the Polo grounds to play with the Yankees against Cleveland.

Babe plainly was disgusted with the world in general and courts in particular when he was taken to a small anteroom, near the court which served as his cell. He submitted to finger printing with bad grace.

The formalities over he sat down and tried to read a newspaper. Finally he crumpled the paper and threw it on the floor.

He spent a good deal of time looking at his watch and figuring how soon four o'clock would come around.

In sentencing Ruth the magistrate said:

"I've been sending many chauffeurs to jail for from five to fifteen days as well as fining them. Therefore it does not seem fair to allow merchants or society men or an outstanding figure in the sporting world as you are, to come into the court and be given a small fine and go away."

Babe reached the Polo grounds at 4:30 and stepped up to bat first for New York in the sixth inning. The crowd greeted him with a gasp of surprise and then a burst of applause.

