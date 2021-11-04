Mail Tribune 100, Nov. 4, 1921

Nov. 4—Nov. 4, 1921

PREDICT HUNG JURY, GOODWIN BOOTLEG CASE

After over five hours deliberation the jury in the Goodwin case was still out at 3 o'clock this afternoon and it was generally predicted around the court house that a hung jury would be the result.

The case of the state against John Goodwin, taxi driver, on trial in the circuit court, charged with selling intoxicating liquor, was given to the jury this morning at 9:30 o'clock, following the instructions of the court.

The closing arguments in the case were delivered by opposing counsel Thursday afternoon, Attorney Gus Newbury closing for the defense, and District Attorney Rawles Moore for the state. The bitterness that has marked all the bootleg cases cropped out in the pleas, and twice, upon objections from Attorney Boggs, assisting in the prosecution, the court admonished Attorney Newbury to be more temperate. The objections came after Attorney Newbury had branded A. B. Gates, "a monumental liar," and "the vilest reptile that walks the earth." The retort of Attorney Newbury to the objection of Attorney Boggs brought a titter of laughter from the crowded courtroom, and the court warned the spectators, a repetition would mean barring audience form the room, as "this is no vaudeville show."

District Attorney Moore in his closing plea maintained that the state had proven its case, and that the attacks of defense counsel on A. B. Gates was a subterfuge, and the claim of the defendant that the third party in the alleged liquor deal was a dead man — Wig Jacks — showed the extremities to which the defense was forced. Gates and the state claimed that the third party in the deal was Ernest S. (Dud) Wolgamott, convicted recently on a bootlegging charge.

The court, in its instructions to the jury, admonished them that they were to be guided solely by the law as given them by the court, and the evidence as adduced from the witness stand, and not to be swayed by public opinion, or any wave of sentiment that might come to their attention.

