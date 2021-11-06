Mail Tribune 100, Nov. 5, 1921 continued

Nov. 6—Nov. 5, 1921 continued

SENTENCE LEWIS TO ONE YEAR IN THE COUNTY JAIL

John H. (Ham) Lewis, who plead guilty to a charge of receiving and concealing stolen goods, in connection with the burglary by boys of the National Guard quarters in the Natatorium, was sentenced to serve one year in the county jail, and pay the costs, by Circuit Judge F. M. Calkins this morning. Lewis will be paroled, but a provision of it will be that he turn over his earnings to his mother.

After pleas for leniency had been made in behalf of Lewis by Attorney Gus Newbury, and District Attorney Moore had informed the court, that other members of the gang, had appeared "cocky" after parole, the court passed sentence, which was followed by a stern lecture to the defendant.

"It has come to the attention of the court," said Judge Calkins, "that your mother has been taking in washing to support you and your father and it is now up to you to either starve or work, for she is getting old, and needs the help of a big strapping boy like you. If someone can be found, to whom you can be paroled, and will satisfy the court that your earnings will be turned over to your mother, you may be paroled.

"That is not the crime with which you are charged before this bar, but in my mind it is the worse crime.

"You are on the wrong trail, and, if you follow it, you will eventually be removed from circulation, and retired from public life for some time. I assure you that if you ever come before me again, it will give me great pleasure to sentence you to as long a term as possible.

"You will be given a chance to make a man of yourself, and there is not a person in the sound of my voice who will not help you, but it rests with yourself.

"You will now be remanded to the custody of the sheriff, to await any further action in your case."

LOCAL AND PERSONAL

This was chicken day at the public market, not by prearrangement, but just because so many farmers and poultry raisers decided to bring chickens to sell at the market, and it so happened fortunately that the people of the city were chicken hungry. Probably more chickens were sold this morning at the market than on any one day ever before including the days before Christmas, Thanksgiving and other holidays. As the chickens began to pile up this morning it was at first feared that the supply would greatly exceed the demand, but the patrons began to buy poultry so briskly that by 9:30 a.m. there were only 10 chickens left.

