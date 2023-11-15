Mail truck driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Colerain Township, police say

A mail truck driver has died after crashing into a utility pole in Colerain Township on Monday, officials said.

Colerain Township police officers responded around 10:42 a.m. to the crash in the 2900 block of West Galbraith Road, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Andrew Donisi, 38, was removed from the truck and the Colerain Township Fire Department took him to Mercy West Hospital where he later died.

Officials said it appears Donisi suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mail truck driver killed in crash in Colerain Township, police say