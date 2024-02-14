Mail truck freed, homes evacuated after sinkhole opens in Wilmington

Residents were evacuated and United States Postal Service truck got stuck in a Wilmington road on Wednesday after a sinkhole opened in the street.

The incident began about 11:30 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 800 block of W. Ninth St. after receiving a report of a vehicle partially in a sinkhole, said Wilmington Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Pryor.

Pryor said the hole was caused by a watermain break and the hole was growing when firefighters arrived.

"We immediately evacuated about 10 houses on both sides of the street," Pryor said.

Pryor said they did not find any structural damage in any of the houses.

Firefighters contacted the water department, which shut water service to the block.

The small crevasse led the city to close several nearby roads. Once the van was removed, about half the street could be seen missing.

The other half of the street appeared to be covered by a metal construction plate.

It's unclear when the hole will be fixed.

