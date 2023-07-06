Mailbox phishing scam in Needham prompts warning from police

Authorities are asking the public to check their bank accounts after they say suspects stole from a mailbox in Needham Monday morning.

Officers responding to the Post Office on Great Plain Avenue for a report of mailbox phishing in progress found letters scattered across the ground, according to Needham Police. The perpetrators were gone upon arrival.

“Mailbox phishing” refers to suspects actively stealing mail, specifically looking for checks to “wash.”

Residents who placed their mail in the outdoor blue Post Office bins are urged to monitor any payments made with their bank accounts and to make sure the money got to its intended destination. If you think your payment has not, place a STOP PAYMENT on your account and contact your financial institution, as well as Needham Police.

Officials are also asking residents to bring outgoing mail directly into the Needham Post Office during office hours and not use the outside mailboxes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

