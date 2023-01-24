Mailbox is stolen from St. Johns County home, leaving owners with questions

A St. Johns County family wants answers after they say their mailbox was stolen Saturday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The family tells Action News Jax, their mailbox was the only one on their street, and in their entire neighborhood, that was taken.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Well at the moment I’m a little upset,” says Ray Brown.

Brown is confused about why someone took his mailbox.

“Discouraged that something like that would happen in our neighborhood,” says Brown.

Brown and his family live in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood in St. Johns County.

Read: USPS mail carrier caught on camera hitting mailbox, driving off

His wife gave Action News Jax a video of what happened in front of their home Saturday night.

The video shows a truck pull up and a man jump off the tailgate with what appears to be a chain, and within seconds he gets back into the truck, and rips the mailbox out.

According to Brown, they believe their mailbox was driven throughout their neighborhood, and a good Samaritan found it in a ditch 10 miles away from their home.

He says he’s hopeful this was an isolated incident, and that his family wasn’t targeted.

I don’t know, one can only suspect,” says Brown.

Brown says after this incident, he will be on high alert to protect his home and property.

“I’m still worried, and still concerned about my family’s safety. Still making extra checks outside in front here when I hear a noise, got my cameras on all the time now,” says Brown.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We did reach out to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office to see if they have any leads in this case and we are still waiting to hear back from them.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories