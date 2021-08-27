When mailing out ballots goes wrong

What would you expect to find as a police officer responding to a call of a man sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven?

How about roughly 300 unopened recall ballots that were addressed to residents of Lawndale and Compton, California, along with a loaded gun, Xanax, methamphetamine, and several credit cards and drivers’ licenses?

That is precisely what police officers found in Torrance, California, along with the sleeping man whom police indicated has a felony history. He’ll likely be adding to his criminal history as he was arrested on weapons violations, forgery, and narcotics charges, among other things.

There are a lot of questions left to be answered in this story. How did this man acquire several credit cards and drivers’ licenses that belonged to other people? What was his criminal history? How did he get 300 recall ballots? What was he planning to do with them? Was he using the meth or selling it?

Incidents such as these don't exactly build faith in mail-in voting. The Democrats that control California's government are known for pulling out all the stops to protect their own, and the recall referendum for Gov. Gavin Newsom is just over two weeks away. Until then, everyone in California should probably step lightly while walking through 7-Eleven parking lots.

Original Author: Zachary Faria

