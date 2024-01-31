Mailman alerts cops to stuffed mailbox, then they find two bodies, Missouri cops say

Two bodies were discovered in a Missouri home following a call to police from a concerned mailman, authorities say.

The mailman requested a welfare check at the Ballwin home Tuesday, Jan. 30, when he was unable to fit mail into the stuffed mailbox, Ballwin police spokesperson Mark Reckert said.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two people who had “been there for a while,” police said.

The two victims have not been identified as of Wednesday morning “due to the state of the bodies and the stage of investigation,” according to Reckert.

Police are investigating the deaths.

Reckert told KSDK there were “a lot of moving parts” during their investigation, which brought medical examiners, police and fire department crews to the scene.

Ballwin is about 20 miles west of St. Louis.

Man accused in 2021 California homicide found working at Missouri hospital, cops say

Driver reverses into nail salon, killing 61-year-old woman, Missouri police say

Man shoots, kills 27-year-old woman and gets help burning body, Missouri cops say