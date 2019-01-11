Is MailUp S.p.A. (BIT:MAIL) Potentially Underrated?

I’ve been keeping an eye on MailUp S.p.A. (BIT:MAIL) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MAIL has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on MailUp here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet

One reason why investors are attracted to MAIL is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 47%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 50% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. MAIL’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that MAIL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MAIL appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.15x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For MailUp, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further examine:

