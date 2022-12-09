Main case against Ukrainian oligarch Kurchenko goes to court

Serhiy Kurchenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said Kurchenko will be tried under seven articles of the Criminal Code as a member of a criminal organization headed by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

In particular, he is accused of seizing and laundering UAH 12 billion (about $327 million) from Ukrnafta, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Naftogaz of Ukraine, Agrarian Fund, National Bank, Real Bank, Brokbusinessbank and Ukrgasbank.

Kurchenko's actions were classified as:

creation of a criminal organization ( Part 1 of Art. 255 of the Criminal Code),

seizure of property (Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code),

attempt to seize property (Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code),

fictitious business (Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 205 of the Criminal Code),

money washing (Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code),

tax evasion (Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code),

forgery in office (Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code),

forgery of documents (Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code).

The materials of the criminal proceedings total over 700 volumes, as the suspect systematically abused the right add briefs to the case, the NABU wrote.

In June 2022, at the request of the NABU, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court set a deadline for familiarization with the materials, which allowed the investigation to be completed.

The case was finalized by the Prosecutor General's Office and sent to the NABU in September 2022.

This year in October Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine that placed sanctions on Kucherenko, Viktor Yanukovych, Russian oligarch Oleh Derypaska and the former Defense Minister Pavlo Lebedev.

