Main Christmas tree takes root in Kyiv ahead of St. Nicholas' Day – photo

A Christmas tree is being set up in Kyiv

The main Christmas tree of Ukraine has begun to be put in place on Sofiyska Squarein Kyiv, Vechirniy Kyiv newspaper wrote on Dec. 4.

The official opening of the tree is scheduled for St. Nicholas' Day, Dec. 6, at around 5 p.m. Workers are currently assembling the tree's structure, and the square area has been cordoned off with red tape.

Read also: New dates for Christmas & St. Nicholas Day as Ukraine switches to a more European holiday calendar

Ihor Dobrutskyi, head of the Folk Ukraine company responsible for New Year preparations in the capital, said that the plan is to set up the tree on Dec. 4 and decorate it with illumination on Dec. 5.

“We will not announce the theme yet, but tomorrow evening, Kyiv residents and guests of the city will be able to see it decorated," Dobrutskyi said.

Read also: Ukrainian soldiers showcase the "country's main Christmas tree" near Bakhmut — photos

Benefactors are supporting the installation of the country's main Christmas tree this year.

Kyiv Military Administration head, Serhiy Popko, previously stated that the curfew inKyiv will not change during the New Year holidays; it will be in effect from midnight to 5 a.m.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko announced on Nov. 27 that the main Christmas tree would be dismantled earlier this year, by Jan. 10, due to Ukraine's transition to the new calendar.

The dates of some religious events in Ukraine used to be reckoned by the Julian calendar, which, in the centuries since the adoption of the more accurate Gregorian calendar, has drifted by approximately two weeks out of synch with the modern date-keeping method.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine