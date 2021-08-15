Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cuba
·2 min read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country’s main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record.

Minister Jose Angel Portal’s appearance on the state’s mid-day news broadcast came as a Delta-driven surge in coronavirus cases and deaths swamped some provincial health services.

Daily cases are averaging between 8,000 and 9,000 and fatalities at nearly 1% of cases, low by international standards but high for Cuba which last year had a death rate of 0.67%.

As of Saturday Cuba had reported 577,668 cases and 4,023 deaths.

The health crisis, on top of an economic one that saw the economy fall 10.9% last year, and an additional 2% through June compared with the same period last year, has resulted in a scarcity of consumer goods and frayed nerves in the Communist-run country. Last month tens of thousands took to the streets in protest, the most serious unrest since the early days of the 1959 Revolution.

Residents and some medical staff have taken to social media complaining of treatment in a land that prides itself for the quality of its free health system.

The country of 11.2 million residents has fully vaccinated three million with homegrown vaccines, with another two million expected to get a final shot before September.

Last week, official comments seemingly blaming health workers for collapsing health services provoked an unusual push back on social media with doctors blaming the government for a lack of supplies and poor management.

Portal took pains on Sunday to praise “the work of our health professionals on the front lines” while admitting there were shortages of some medicines used to treat COVID patients, 80% of which are produced locally.

Cuba’s Health Minister said a high-level commission was doing everything possible to make up for the oxygen shortage without indicating when the main plant would come back online.

(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia to require all city employees to be vaccinated or wear two masks

    Unvaccinated city employees in Philadelphia will have to wear two masks, a cloth mask over a surgical mask, starting Sept. 1.

  • Europeans with ‘mix and match’ jabs face quarantine in England

    Travellers from Europe who have been vaccinated with two different jabs will have to quarantine after the Government altered rules.

  • 'You no longer value me': Quotes of the week

    The second week in August began with a bang as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dramatically resigned following a damning report accusing him of sexual harassment. It ended, however, with increasing fears that Afghanistan could fall to the Taliban in just a number of days and with it, criticism on how the Biden administration has handled the withdrawal from the war-torn country.

  • Lighter pavement really does cool cities when it’s done right

    A road crew paints a street in Los Angeles with coating designed to reduce heat. John McCoy/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty ImagesWhen heat waves hit, people start looking for anything that might lower the temperature. One solution is right beneath our feet: pavement. Think about how hot the soles of your shoes can get when you’re walking on dark pavement or asphalt. A hot street isn’t just hot to touch – it also raises the surrounding air temperature. Research shows that buildi

  • How do we keep schools open? What if my kid hates masks? Parents’ questions answered

    Experts address concerns over face coverings, sniffles and potential closures as the Delta variant spreads Nurses and healthcare workers distribute backpacks to children during a back-to-school event in Los Angeles. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Across the US, schools are opening their doors. For some students, this fall marks the first time back in a classroom in more than a year. The Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics agree about prioritizing in-

  • Texas takes mask mandates fight to state Supreme Court

    Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R) has vowed to take Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban face mask mandates to the state's Supreme Court, as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.Driving the news: Paxton's announcement just before midnight Friday follows three defeats in the lower courts on the enforcement of Abbott's May executive order prohibiting government entities in the state, including public schools, from requiring masks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Rescuers battle to find Haiti quake survivors as death toll hits 724

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 724 on Sunday with rescuers scrambling to find survivors buried under rumble and hospitals struggling to cope with thousands of injured, as a major storm barreled toward the Caribbean state. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday flattened hundreds of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and reeling from the assassination of its president last month. Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the city of Les Cayes.

  • Charlotte Bennett blasts NY Assembly over taking 'the coward's way out' in dropping Cuomo impeachment

    "After spending millions of taxpayer dollars and issuing lofty statements, he's failed to lift a finger," Bennett said of Speaker Carl Heastie.

  • 'This was a race and we lost': How US doctors really feel about Covid surge

    Healthcare workers react to the growing rise of Covid patients in US hospitals despite vaccines.

  • Offshore wind farm electricity could be used to make hydrogen

    Excess electricity generated by offshore wind farms could be used to produce hydrogen for use in heating and cars.

  • ‘You start getting afraid’: Neighbors recall fatal shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Kan.

    “We heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. I went to the window. He went to the front door,” a neighbor said of the moments before calling 911

  • Afghanistan withdrawal suddenly becomes perilous for Biden

    President Joe Biden’s exit from the Afghanistan War has been marred by rapid Taliban gains that threaten to turn the fulfillment of a popular campaign promise into a political liability.

  • ‘A focus on quality’: Mexico’s wine industry bears fruit in revival of tradition

    Vineyards are blooming in the desert of Coahuila state, but vintners must make do with increasingly scarce water A worker collects grapes during a harvest at Casa Madero in Parras de la Fuente, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Photograph: REUTERS/Alamy From the patio of his winery high in the north Mexican desert, David Mendel surveys vineyards spread across a bowl-shaped valley under a scorching afternoon sun. Mountains shade the vineyards in the morning and the late afternoon – creating a short wind

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations among 30- to 39-year-olds hit record high

    Hospitalizations from COVID-19 for people in their 30s hit a record high this week, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: Adults between the ages of 30 and 39 largely avoided hospitalizations from coronavirus during the early phases of the pandemic, but lagging vaccination numbers and highly active lives are driving hospitalizations in the age group, per the Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A

  • The Latest: Poland sends 1 million vaccines to Australia

    Poland has sent one million COVID-19 vaccines to Sydney where the delta variant continues to spread, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. The first of the Pfizer vaccines left Warsaw via the United Arab Emirates and will arrive in Sydney over Sunday night, Morrison said. Australia bought the vaccines after weeks of negotiations between Morrison and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

  • Homeland Security may use companies to find extremism on social media

    Homeland Security is considering using private companies to help it find extremist threats on social media.

  • Germany tightens travel restrictions on US as COVID-19 cases surge

    Starting Sunday, unvaccinated travelers to Germany who have been in the U.S. recently will need to quarantine at least five days.

  • Japan rain: Nearly two million residents told to seek shelter

    Some provinces are under evacuation alerts as experts warn of "unprecedented" rainfall.

  • AMC To Accept Bitcoin by Year’s End, but Some Experts Aren’t Sold on the Concept

    AMC announced yesterday it will have the information technology systems in place to accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions if purchased online at all of its U.S. theaters by the...

  • 'An epidemic in itself': Why billions of federal aid isn't making it to renters, landlords during pandemic

    A slow start, computer glitches, and a thorny application process has meant emergency assistance isn't getting to many renters and landlords.