Main road closed after pedestrian hit in crash

A main road in a town has been closed after a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers on patrol in Crewe came across the crash shortly after 10:00 GMT on Friday, said Cheshire Police.

A man who was on foot was hit by a car on Nantwich Road and was taken to hospital.

The A534 Nantwich Road was closed between Dane Bank Avenue and Broughton Lane with diversions in place, said the force.

