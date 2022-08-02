Main Road shooting leaves a man dead and another charged with murder

South Jersey Developing News

VINELAND – Gunfire erupted along South Main Road on Saturday leaving a man dead and another charged with his murder.

Just after 11:30 p.m., George Gonzalez, 27, of Walnut Road was found with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Police and EMS responded to the scene after his 2001 Honda Accord crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road.

Gonzalez died at the scene, according to investigators.

Police arrested Miguel A. Barea, 26, of North Delsea Drive and charged him with murder and weapons offenses. The charges are allegations and Barea has not been convicted of any crimes connected to this case.

More:South Jersey healthcare workers offer 'Stop the Bleed' active shooter training

Gonzalez was reportedly stopped in the southbound left-turn lane of Main Road at Elmer Road when shots were fired from a vehicle alongside him, according to court documents.

The suspect fled the scene. Gonzalez’s car traveled several hundred feet down East Elmer Road before running off the road and crashing into the front of a house.

A witness, who investigators noted was the victim’s girlfriend, told police she and Barea were together prior to the shooting and that Gonzalez had followed them in his car, according to court documents.

After leaving her house, Barea allegedly shot at Gonzalez from his vehicle, the witness told police.

When he was arrested, Barea told police he had been with the female witness, court documents stated.

“He denied being involved in the shooting and requested to speak with a lawyer,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Barea was being held in Cumberland County Jail pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about this case may contact Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111 or the Cumberland County’s Prosecutor’s Office at 609-579-1431. Submit anonymous tips through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

Deborah M. Marko covers breaking news, public safety, and education for The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times. Got a story idea? Call 856-563-5256 or email dmarko@gannettnj.com. Follow on Twitter: @dmarko_dj Instagram: deb.marko.dj Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Vineland man charged with murder after gunfire erupts on Main Road