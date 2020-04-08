Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 835 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that MAIN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 72.9% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_249122" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Wall Street Bull[/caption]

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

What does smart money think about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 80% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in MAIN a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) was held by McKinley Capital Management, which reported holding $7.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Brasada Capital Management with a $6.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Citadel Investment Group, and Driehaus Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Brasada Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), around 1.67% of its 13F portfolio. McKinley Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.47 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MAIN.