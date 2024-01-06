Main Street closure

Jan. 5—Beginning Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 19, Main Street from Cuthbert Avenue to Cowden Avenue in Midland will be closed for utility improvements. The intersection at Cuthbert will be closed during these utility improvements. Traffic will be detoured through the following streets:

— Nobles Ave.

— Edwards St.

— Mississippi Ave.

— Baird St.

— Butler Ave.

— Walcott St.

— Loraine St.

Local business and residential access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place.