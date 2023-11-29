Main Street gifts light-up snowflake decoration to City of Ames

The future of a fake snowflake now rests in the hands of the city.

Ames Main Street rescinded its rights to the large, decorative light-up snowflake often seen at Tom Evans Park near the intersection with Burnett Avenue, gifting the structure to the city at Tuesday's council meeting.

Downtown Ames unofficially initiates the start of the holiday season each year with its Snow Magic event, which will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. The night has been bolstered by the lighting of the snowflake, which replaced Main Street's light-up holiday tree in 2022.

There are no plans for the snowflake to appear downtown Friday, and officials were unclear whether it will be seen this winter. Since it now owns the snowflake, the city will determine where and when it is set up or if it will be displayed.

Though the decoration was initially developed and purchased by Ames Main Street, the organization requested the city take ownership to better comply with a new city policy.

City property only for city-owned decorations

Only decorations or artifacts owned by the City of Ames can be set up on city property under regulations of the policy, Ames City Manager Brian Phillips said. The policy prohibits ongoing displays on city property, except for decorations owned by the city (a small exception is provided for temporary displays that are in conjunction with a rally or gathering).

The policy was created after the city learned it had inadvertently created an "unlimited public forum" by allowing Main Street's snowflake display. The agreement with the local organization meant anyone who wanted to display something in the same space would be permitted under constitutional law.

"That really wasn’t the city’s intent when it allowed the snowflake originally to be displayed," Phillips said. "In order to avoid that space from potentially turning into this wide-open public forum where all sorts of items might be displayed without any control by the city, the council decided to adopt this policy."

Ames Main Street is an affiliate of Main Street Iowa and Main Street America, and it is also an affiliate of the Ames Chamber of Commerce. Both organizations are housed in the same building on Main Street.

Main Street asked the city to help keep the snowflake alive

The snowflake was introduced to the Snow Magic celebration last year. The light-up decoration was designed for Tom Evans Park to enhance the annual event. Ames Main Street believed it was a reasonable addition since the city already decorates downtown with snowflake-themed items on city-owned light poles. The organization approached the city this year to help continue the tradition, but because the new policy prohibits outside structures, they felt handing the snowflake off was the best plan of attack.

"With recent changes to the City of Ames parks’ guidelines for what can be displayed, (Main Street) would like to ask Council to take ownership of the large snowflake, so it may be used in conjunction with Snow Magic and the overall winter season," Ames Main Street Executive Director Crystal Davis said in a letter to the city.

Menorah approved for downtown display

At least one holiday decoration will be on display at Tom Evans Park this winter, though rather briefly.

The city initially denied a request by a local Rabi to display a menorah. The original ask was to display the menorah for several days, which Phillips said was prohibited under the policy.

"That wouldn’t comply with the policy has adopted because it would not be a temporary display in conjunction with people being there, and it would be unattended for a period of time," Phillips said.

As an alternative, the Rabi asked if the menorah could be set up from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, when an event is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. The request, which met the requirements of the policy, was approved on Tuesday.

