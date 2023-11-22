Main Street Kent presents Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night, a unique mobile sound sculpture, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hometown Bank Plaza.

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night, a unique mobile sound sculpture, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hometown Bank Plaza, 142 N. Water St.

Unsilent Night is an original composition by Phil Kline, a native of Stow and Silver Lake, written specifically to be heard outdoors in the month of December. Since it was created in 1992, Unsilent Night has become an international phenomenon taking place in more than 165 cities, big and small, across 5 continents — from New York to San Francisco, and Brussels to Saskatoon.

It takes the form of a street promenade in which the audience becomes the performer. Each participant gets one of four tracks of music. Originally the music was played using only cassette tapes in boomboxes, but as vintage boomboxes have become harder to find, more people use smartphones with portable speakers to blast the music (by streaming audio or using the free Unsilent Night app which randomly selects one of the tracks to play). Together, all four tracks comprise Unsilent Night. Participants start playing their devices simultaneously, then walk a carefully chosen route through downtown Kent, creating a unique mobile sound sculpture with ambient bell tones and chimes, creating an immersive experience which is different from every listener’s perspective.

Participants are encouraged to download the free “Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night” app from their phone’s app store before arriving for the performance. Those wishing to come should arrive between 6 and 6:15 p.m., and dress in festive attire; ugly sweaters and holiday character costumes are encouraged. Carolers can bring portable Bluetooth speakers or boomboxes.

Those without devices are still encouraged to attend and enjoy the event. Speakers will be set up in Hometown Bank Plaza and those who do not wish to participate in the promenade can enjoy it in place.

The event is weather permitting. Check the Main Street Kent Facebook event page for updated information day of event at https://fb.me/e/7Ze2R2JYq.

