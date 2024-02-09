Main Street to be replaced this summer; road will be closed

Ashland County Commissioners James Justice and Denny Bittle concurred with the $300,000 appropriation for the Main Street bridge replacement project that is slated to begin in late spring.

Commissioner Mike Welch was absent.

“That is for a bridge replacement that you can’t see from the road,” Bittle said. “It is heading to the cemetery and that is in cooperation with the City of Ashland.”

Bittle said the county is required to help fund the replacement.

“It is a lot like the bridge replaced on Claremont Avenue” he said. “There is a law in the books that says if a county road goes into the city, then the county is responsible for any bridge work.”

“It is not all on us, it (the funds) are split,” Justice said. “It is on West Main.”

Bittle said the road would closed all summer, just like the Claremont project.

The $300,000 appropriated by commissioners is coming from the American Rescue Plan funds.

Other action at the meeting commissioner:

Approved items to be declared surplus and disposed by GovDeals internet auction.

Accepted a quote for $6,228 from Knox Locksmithing for the purchase and installation of hardware to allow ADA upgrades to the public entrance doors of the Sheriff’s Office.

Accepted a quote of $5,480 from Air Solutions of Ohio for the replacement of a defective heat pump at Job and Family Services.

Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Thursday in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the Ashland County Government Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland commissioners OK Main Street Bridge replacement project