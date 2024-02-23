Main Street Triumph: Dickinson and Beach recognized for community revitalization

Feb. 22—DICKINSON — North Dakota's commitment to community revitalization and economic growth shines as two local projects, Dickinson Legacy Square and Beach Farmers Market Pavilion, receive the prestigious Main Street Excellence Awards. Governor Doug Burgum announced these accolades, underscoring the transformative impact these projects have had on their respective communities.

Governor Burgum emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors in attracting skilled workers to North Dakota. "To attract the best and brightest, private and public sectors need to work together to tell the story and show why employees need to call North Dakota home," stated Burgum, highlighting the significance of initiatives like the Main Street Awards.

The Main Street Awards recognize innovative approaches that enhance the quality of life in North Dakota communities, as exemplified by Dickinson Legacy Square and Beach Farmers Market Pavilion. These projects epitomize the principles of the Main Street Initiative, contributing to vibrant downtown spaces and fostering community engagement.

Dickinson Legacy Square, situated in the heart of Downtown Dickinson, has transformed the local landscape into a dynamic hub of activity. Boasting a stage for live performances, a large digital screen, pergolas for shade, a dinosaur-themed play space, a splash pad, and restrooms, Legacy Square offers a diverse range of amenities for residents and visitors alike.

Former Public Works Director Gary Zuroff, who oversaw the project during its construction, lauded the project's significant impact on downtown revitalization efforts.

Joel Walters, the marketing and events director for the City of Dickinson, has been at the forefront of promoting events at the new facility. His efforts resulted in numerous community events that have attracted large numbers of residents to downtown, including a summer concert lineup that featured a mix of genres consisting of everything from country to rock and even featured a handful of homegrown North Dakota artists.

"The City of Dickinson is incredibly proud of the addition of Dickinson Legacy Square to our downtown community," Walters said. "From its original conceptualization to our first full season of programming, it has been a work and labor of love from our community."

The completion of Legacy Square signified a milestone in the city's ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents. With ongoing plans to host future events such as outdoor concerts, art fairs, and recreational activities. Walters said that city officials were proud of being named an award recipient because they believe that Legacy Square will be a vibrant cultural epicenter for years to come.

"We are grateful to those involved in the planning and design, construction, fundraising, and staffing, and to all who have donated to make this dream a reality," Walters continued. "We feel truly privileged and honored to be recognized with the Governor's Main Street Excellence Award and we look forward to the continued community partnerships and shared success that this venue will bring to the City of Dickinson."

In Beach, the Gazebo Park has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to the ambitious efforts of the community and generous contributions from individuals like Robert "Bob" Zinsli. Spearheaded by a $100,000 donation from Zinsli and further bolstered by a grant from North Dakota Parks and Recreation, the Beach Farmers Market Pavilion was recognized as a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives.

The pavilion, nestled within Gazebo Park, serves as a gathering place for residents and visitors alike. Complete with public restrooms, a kitchen area, and ample space for community events, the pavilion embodies Beach's commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie in the heart of their community.

"We are thrilled to receive news on the recognition of a The Healthy, Vibrant Community Award for the Gazebo Park Pavilion Project. The 30' x 60' pavilion has already led to a significant increase in civic engagement and economic development and diversification, as well as provided momentum for smart, efficient enhancements to city infrastructure," Kimberly Gaugler, City Auditor and Zoning Administrator, said. "The new pavilion in Gazebo Park has created an inclusive, multigenerational community place, contributing to a healthier, safer, and more vibrant community."

She added, "This project was made possible through the strategic planning and vision of nearly 100 residents, numerous local contractors, a major donor, several grants and many others who continue to 'Believe in Beach.'"

Mayor Gaugler, speaking to The Press when the project was under construction, expressed gratitude for the support received from the community and underscored the park's role as a vibrant community hub. With a robust lineup of events planned, including farmers markets, art fairs, and cultural festivals, Gazebo Park promises to be a focal point for social interaction and cultural exchange in Beach for years to come.

The awards will be presented on March 18, 2024.

21st Century Workforce Award Winners

* The City of Baldwin: Recognized for sustainable food system efforts through the innovative Baldwin Greenhouse.

* McKenzie County Tourism: Acknowledged for a tourism and hospitality online training program.

Main Street Excellence Award Winners

* Dickinson Legacy Square: Honored for transforming downtown into a vibrant hub of activity.

* The New Rockford Area Betterment Corporation: Recognized for building an economically and socially thriving society.

Healthy, Vibrant Community Award Winners

* The City of Beach: Recognized for the Beach Farmers Market Pavilion at Gazebo Park.

* The City of Grand Forks: Honored for the Grand Forks Town Square project.

Smart, Efficient Infrastructure Award Winners

* The Town LaMoure: Honored for the LaMoure Center Revitalization, preserving essential health services.

* The City of Minot: Recognized for the Minot Façade Improvement.

Economic Diversification Award Winner

* Nome Schoolhouse: Honored for preserving heritage and contributing to economic diversification.

Future Leaders Empowerment Award Winner

* Launching Leadership: Recognized for a youth leadership program tailored for students.