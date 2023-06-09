Main suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extorting and defrauding mother

Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch man suspected in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba, appeared in U.S. federal court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty of attempting to extort and defraud Holloway’s mother.

It was his first court appearance in the case after being extradited from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman in 2010 — five years to the day after Holloway went missing.

The 35-year-old was arraigned in Birmingham, Ala., not far from Holloway’s hometown, and is being charged with extortion and wire fraud.

Van der Sloot allegedly tried to convince Holloway’s mother to give him hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for revealing the location of her daughter’s remains. According to an FBI arrest affidavit, he requested the family pay $25,000 up front and another $250,000 once they uncovered the body.

During a recorded sting operation, van der Sloot pointed to a house where he said Holloway was buried but later admitted to lying about the location. Holloway’s body has never been found.

Natalee’s mother, father and brother were present in the courtroom on Friday.

“For 18 years, I have lived with the unbearable pain of Natalee’s loss,” Beth Holloway said in a written statement the previous day. “Each day has been filled with unanswered questions and a longing for justice that has eluded us at every turn. But today ... I am hopeful that some small semblance of justice may finally be realized.”

The extortion and wire fraud accusations against van der Sloot are the only charges connecting him to Holloway.

The two allegedly met in Aruba on the final night of Holloway’s high school graduation trip with classmates. She was 18 at the time and was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot. He was detained weeks later and questioned by Peruvian authorities but no charges were ever filed for her disappearance.

According to a resolution shared from Peru’s federal register, the country is now allowing van der Sloot to remain in U.S. custody until the conclusion of the extortion case, which includes any appeals if a conviction is reached.

The resolution also states that U.S. authorities must return van der Sloot to Peru’s custody after the case has been settled.

