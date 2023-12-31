Main Weather with Karen Williams 123023 730p
Main Weather with Karen Williams 123023 730p
Main Weather with Karen Williams 123023 730p
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
New year, new Tournament of Roses Parade to watch!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
A federal judge in California has shot down Elon Musk’s attempt to invalidate a state social media law. The state’s AB 587 requires social companies to publish their content moderation policies, something Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) claimed violated the First Amendment.
LG is going to debut a small bipedal AI-powered robot at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
Are there tough moves that need to be made on your fantasy basketball roster? Here is the latest edition of possible drops.
Everyone knows that this post-Christmas bonanza is the time to snag staples at up to 50%.
Also on deck: a portable 4K mini projector for less than $100, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
Reckoning came, but only for Deontay Wilder in his return to the ring after a 14-month layoff.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.
Tesla’s fix for its Autopilot recall of more than 2 million vehicles is being called “insufficient” by Consumer Reports, following preliminary tests. Kelly Funkhouser, the nonprofit organization’s associate director of vehicle technology, tells TechCrunch she discovered it’s still possible to cover the cabin camera while using Autopilot, meaning drivers can neutralize one of the two main ways the car monitors if they are paying attention to the road. What’s more, Funkhouser says she did not notice any differences when activating or using Autopilot’s flagship feature, Autosteer, outside of the controlled-access highways where Tesla says the software is designed to be used.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
As winter weather once again coincides with the holiday travel season, stranding thousands of airline passengers this week in cities like Boston, travel experts and federal agencies offer tips for how to game the inevitable delays and cancellations.
SimSpace, a startup that creates digital replicas of organizations' tech and networking stacks for cybersecurity training, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by L2 Point Management. Bringing the company's total raised to $70 million, the investment comes at an auspicious time for SimSpace, which had been entirely bootstrapped until about two years ago. SimSpace is on its way to hitting its annual recurring revenue goal of $50 million by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to co-founder and CEO William Hutchison.
Much of the data focuses on the upcoming Wolverine video game.
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
Stock up on Energizer flashlights. wearable blankets and a 7-inch portable TV.
I keep these favorites from Cozy Earth, Hydro Flask, Johnson & Johnson and others close by whenever I fly.