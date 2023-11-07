Main Weather, Nov 7-13, 2023, 6:00 a.m.

TechCrunch

Lucid has reached an agreement that will give owners of its luxury EVs access to Tesla's network of superchargers — following the path of Ford, GM and the majority of automakers that sell EVs in North America have taken in recent months. Ford kicked off the trend in May 2023 when it announced its EV owners would soon have access to about 12,000 Tesla chargers initially via an adapter; Ford added that its next generation of EVs would be integrated with Tesla’s charge port called the North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting in 2025. GM, Rivian, Honda, Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and most recently Subaru followed with their own announcements to adopt Tesla's charging standard.