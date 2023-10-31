Main Weather, Oct 31-Nov 6, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
7-day forecast for Oct 31-Nov 6, 2023
With markets largely in agreement that the Fed is near the end of its hiking cycle, other events are becoming meaningful again to stock investors.
The Beats Studio Buds + and Beats Studio Pro headphones are also on sale.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
Retton provided her statement a week after her family announced that she'd returned home from a days-long trip to the ICU.
Here, experts discuss what's lacking, what's needed and how it all can feel when deaf people are affected by mass violence or natural disasters.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 8.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.
Tesla stock is poised to close below $200, hitting levels not seen since May despite a broader market rally and rebound in beaten-down tech.
Apple's latest iMac is powered by the company's new M3 chipset. Don't expect too many other changes compared with the M1-powered iMac, though.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
With over 32,000 flawless Amazon ratings, they'd be a score even at full price. See what all the fuss is about.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
With the help of the legendary pitching coach, Arizona's Game 3 starter reworked his approach in time to dominate this postseason.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 costs up to $4,100 less than in 2023. Minimum savings of $2,450; but incentives this month might be even better.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
'Perfect size for my countertop,' wrote one happy (and caffeinated) fan — don't miss this piping hot Target sale.