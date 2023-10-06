Main Weather, Oct 6-12, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
Early data from several investment banks suggest the consumer is retrenching with student loan repayments starting up.
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has warned around 6,800 current and former employees that their personal data was accessed via a data breach.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
It's SO soft.
Netflix has "not succeeded" in scaling up its business in India despite the global streaming giant consistently lowering the subscription costs in the country, analysts at AllianceBernstein wrote in a report to clients Thursday. The U.S. streamer has about 6.5 million subscribers in India, compared to Prime Video's 20 million in the South Asian market, the analysts wrote. Disney+ Hotstar continues to dominate the market with over 40 million subscribers.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
When should you purchase 9 karat gold? This jewelry TikTok creator breaks it all down. The post What is 9K gold, and what should you look for in this type of vintage jewelry? appeared first on In The Know.
The BFFs had a "rocky" period they are finally acknowledging for the first time. For the record, it had "had nothing to do with the kidney." A look at their friendship from start (2007) to their recent makeup (2023).
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the day, including Joel Embiid joining Team USA and James Harden reporting to 76ers training camp, before playing a game and digging through preseason odds.
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
Gatekeeping is the worst, so here's everything we're eyeing right now.
From Apple AirPods and Cuisinart knives to a No. 1 bestselling Fire TV, these are the hits our audience can't get enough of.
Trying to build a strong team in your fantasy basketball category league? Consider a specialized team build, using these players.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the company is adjusting Unreal Engine pricing for non-gaming developers in fields like film, TV and automotive. However, it won’t affect game developers.