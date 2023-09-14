Main Weather, Sept 14-20, 2023, 6:00 a.m.

TechCrunch

San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.