MAINBLOQ Integrates with BEQUANT

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT and MAINBLOQ have announced a partnership and have both made a serious commitment to building out the technology layer for the emerging digital asset space. As institutions have taken a closer look at the space both companies have been busy building the technology. This includes MAINBLOQ's Smart Order Router and suite of algorithms and BEQUANT's Prime Brokerage and Bequant Solutions units.

"We've said this before and we'll say this again, we believe that institutions will be the foundation of Cryptocurrency trading. That is why we're pleased to announce our partnership with BEQUANT," says Ryan Kuiken, CEO of MAINBLOQ, "BEQUANT has a similar outlook on the future of the market and this strategic partnership is important to us."

BEQUANT's services will provide an unprecedented level of digital asset integration for the financial services industry, from trading terminals, cross-border compliance, matching engines to deep liquidity and tokenization. Combined with MAINBLOQ's solutions, the market will see a robust and global suite of digital asset opportunities.

"We are incredibly happy to be partnering with MAINBLOQ and are fully committed to delivering industry focused products together," adds George Zarya, BEQUANT CEO.

MAINBLOQ is currently integrated to 31 of the top cryptocurrency venues and with the addition of BeQuant offers its clients another source of liquidity. Clients can connect to MAINBLOQ via WebSockets, REST and FIX 4.4 & 5.0 where available.

About MAINBLOQ

MAINBLOQ is a research and fintech company focusing on digital assets. MAINBLOQ offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX gateway and consulting services to help clients execute on their trading strategies. MAINBLOQ is building the best-in-class platform for trading digital assets, For more information visit https://MAINBLOQ.io/

About Bequant

BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

BEQUANT is dedicated to providing solutions that create market efficiencies by reducing friction while delivering exceptional client services.

The BEQUANT team is comprised of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

CONTACT: Ryan Kuiken, Ryan@mainbloq.io



Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainbloq-integrates-with-bequant-301036434.html

SOURCE Mainbloq