Maine attorney general prosecutes 14 for tax evasion during pandemic

Apr. 10—The Maine Attorney General's Office over the past year has prosecuted 14 people for what it describes as tax evasion. Among them are a woman from Farmington and a man from New Hampshire.

According to the Attorney General's Office, on Oct. 2 in Franklin County, Sharmila Das-Wattley, 68, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of failure to file Maine income tax returns and entered into a two-year deferred disposition agreement.

Prosecutors said if Das-Wattley complies with the conditions of the deferral agreement, including paying the full restitution of $23,415.21, she will be sentenced to 364 days with all but a cap of 90 days suspended and the right to argue for less.

On Nov. 16, 2020, in Oxford County, John Brenchick, 60, of Center Conway, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft by deception of federal income tax refunds, one misdemeanor count of theft by deception of Maine income tax refunds, two misdemeanor counts of intentional evasion of Maine income tax, two misdemeanor counts of failure to pay Maine income tax, and one misdemeanor count of failure to file a Maine income tax return.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Brenchick received a sentence of 364 days, all but 21 days suspended, and one year of administrative release and a consecutive sentence of 364 days all suspended and one year of administrative release. Conditions of his administrative release include making regular payments toward the restitution of $25,505.17 and timely and truthfully filing and paying taxes.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for all Mainers," Attorney General Frey said. "My office has taken into account the hardships that Mainers have been experiencing, but we all must do our part to comply with the tax and criminal laws of our state, particularly since taxes fund the essential services we rely on."