Maine becomes second state to disqualify Donald Trump from ballot

Maine’s Secretary of State on Thursday said former President Trump was ineligible to be on the state's primary ballot under the 14th Amendment, becoming the second state to do so. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, said she had concluded that Trump "over the course of several months and culminating on January 6, 2021, used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power." She also concluded that Trump "was aware of the likelihood for violence and at least initially supported its use given he both encouraged it with incendiary rhetoric and took no timely action to stop it. Details: https://ktla.com/news/politics/maine-becomes-second-state-to-disqualify-trump-from-ballot/

