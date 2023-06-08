Maine bus driver pleads guilty to stalking student

Jun. 8—A former school bus driver from Maine pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to cyberstalking a child on his bus route last year.

Michael Chick, 40, of Eliot, Maine, faces a possible sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case in U.S. District Court in Concord.

Authorities say Chick, who previously drove a school bus in Greenland, began stalking the 8-year-old student as early as March, 2022, giving the boy candy and small toys. He later gave the child a cellphone and instructed him to call when he was alone and send photos of himself and his underwear, officials said.

As the stalking escalated, authorities say, Chick told the boy that a secret organization would kidnap and torture him and kill his parents if he did not fulfill his demands.

Officials said Chick also went to the boy's home at night and photographed the inside of the family's home through the windows. He also put GPS trackers on the parents' vehicles.

Investigators found images and videos of the child and his family on Chick's cellphone, recorded in public locations such as retail stores, sporting events and a theme park.

School officials in Greenland became aware of concerns about the driver's behavior with the student in April, 2022. The bus company subsequently moved Chick to a different bus route, and the school resource officer told the driver to have no contact with the child and his family, according to the school district.

Chick was arrested last August and indicted in September. Sentencing is scheduled on Sept. 25.

The case was investigated by local, state and federal agencies.