Maine communities hold vigil for shooting victims

STORY: The gathering took place on the riverfront in Lisbon just south of Lewiston, where 40-year-old U.S. army reservist Robert Card sprayed a bowling alley and bar with gunfire on Wednesday (October 25). Card was found dead on Friday (October 27) evening in Lisbon Falls from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

People from the surrounding towns held candles and said prayers for the dead and injured. One man, Gary Totman, said he had to tell his out-of-town best friend that the friend's son had been killed in the shooting and described it as "terrible."

Ben Nitschke And Daniel Fuss, who live in Maine's second largest city, Portland, about 35 miles south of Lewiston, said they showed up to support the healing process. Similarly, Lisbon Falls resident Peggy Ganong said it was good to get together with the community after what she called a rough few days, while Kelsie and Chris Camire, who attended the vigil with their four girls, said they were also using the gathering to begin explaining the shooting to their young children.